Historic wreckage of plane discovered near Kamloops, B.C.: RCMP
The empty fuselage of a plane that authorities believe is decades old has been found near Kamloops, B.C.
RCMP say a hunter made the discovery in the remote area near Knouff and Community Lakes, north of Kamloops on Nov. 3.
Police say there was no motor, wings, doors, seats, or propeller, and no registration numbers were attached.
The Transportation Safety Board says in a statement that it was made aware of the wreck and investigators have been in contact with Kamloops RCMP.
It says it hasn't identified the aircraft.
Mounties say their investigation confirmed no missing airplanes have been reported and no one was located inside.
They say the fuselage was likely sitting at the location for over two decades.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2023.
