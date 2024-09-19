'Namgis First Nation touts success of land-based fish farming

The 'Namgis First Nation says a fish farm it owns near Port McNeill shows the potential of land-based aquaculture in B.C.

Known as a closed-containment system, it is leased to and operated by a company called Kuterra.

The facility originally produced Atlantic salmon, but has since switched to farming steelhead.

"We're currently harvesting four tons a week. And that's roughly 2,000 pieces. So, there's roughly 2,000 fish in this tank," said production manager John Burton as he gestured to one of several large tanks in the facility.

To reduce potential impacts to wild salmon, the federal government has given open net salmon farms along the coast five years to transition to closed-containment systems.

The facility owned by 'Namgis is one potential option for what that could look like.

The First Nation commissioned the facility 14 years ago because it wanted to demonstrate that closed-containment systems could work.

'Namgis leadership has long been outspoken in its opposition to open net salmon farming.

Former elected Chief Coun. Don Svanvik is one of many who believe open net farms are partially responsible for a decline in wild salmon stocks.

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans will soon release a draft transition plan and Svanvik is worried it won’t do enough to protect wild salmon stocks.

"Our creation story has to do with wild salmon. It's absolutely in our DNA. Our health is impacted by it, you know,” he said.

He, and many other members of his nation await the DFO’s draft plan — anxious about what the details will mean for not only aquaculture but also wild salmon.