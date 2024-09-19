This Canadian city was a category on Jeopardy this week

Viewers of Jeopardy got a chance to test their knowledge of trivia about B.C.'s biggest city Wednesday night.

Vancouver was featured as a category in the first round of the iconic quiz show with clues touching on sports, environmentalism, history and transportation.

The only Canadian contestant, Aiden Orzech, a teacher from the Greater Toronto Area, got three of the five questions correct, including the $200 answer, which was "Who are the Canucks."

Orzech also took a stab at the $600 question, guessing incorrectly in response.

"George Vancouver was immortalized after exploring the area in this ship, also the name of the longest-service space shuttle," that clue read, ultimately stumping all of the contestants.

All of the entries in the category are listed below, in the order they appeared on the board – without the correct responses.