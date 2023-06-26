Highway closed as crews battle West Vancouver brush fire

A brush fire in West Vancouver closed the Sea-to-Sky Highway in both directions Monday, sending smoke into the air over Horseshoe Bay and the Gleneagles neighbourhood.

The fire burning near Whyte Lake was discovered shortly before 1 p.m., according to the B.C. Wildfire Service, which estimated its size as 0.009 hectares as of 1:30 p.m.

The service listed the fire on its website as "out of control" and said the cause is under investigation.

In a written statement, the wildfire service told CTV News the fire is within the jurisdiction of the District of West Vancouver, but added that it is supporting local firefighters with "an airtanker, two initial attack crews with two helicopters, and two response officers."

Carrie Gadsby, the district's acting director of communications, said the situation has been "evolving rapidly" since the district was notified of the fire around 1 p.m.

Air tankers have been dropping water on the blaze, and Talon helicopters have been doing recon, Gadsby said.

West Vancouver Fire and Rescue tweeted that the area around Whyte Lake had been closed as crews battled the blaze.

"Smoke may be visible from Highway 1," the fire department said. "Please drive with caution and avoid the area."

The District of North Vancouver has dispatched two wildfire trucks and one engine to assist in the firefighting effort, according to Gadsby.