Highway 3 partially reopens after rock slide near Keremeos

Crews have partially reopened a major highway through southern British Columbia as they deal with a rock slide that blocked the route west of Keremeos on Sunday.

A geotechnical survey was done Tuesday and DriveBC, the province's online traveller information system, says Highway 3 between Keremeos and Hedley opened to single lane traffic in each direction by late afternoon.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen says it has lifted the local state of emergency declared shortly after boulders crashed down on the section of highway about 300 kilometres east of Vancouver.

The evacuation order has also been ended for the two properties, including an RV park, along the strip of land between Highway 3 and the Similkameen River.

FortisBC, which provides electricity in the region, says power is restored to 114 customers in the rural area, but the Telus website says internet, home phone and 911 landline links are among the telecommunication systems still knocked out between Keremeos and Hedley.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2023.