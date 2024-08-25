VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Highway 1 reopens after fatal crash on bridge in Sicamous, B.C.

    Images of the scene show a section of the bridge railing missing. (@ssmcleod88 / X.com) Images of the scene show a section of the bridge railing missing. (@ssmcleod88 / X.com)
    A stretch of Highway 1 in the B.C. Interior has reopened after a semi-truck crashed through a barrier on a bridge Saturday and plunged into the water below, according to local authorities.

    The Columbia Shuswap Regional District, in an update Saturday evening, offered condolences to the family and friends of the driver who died.

    “It is a tragic outcome, and we are all saddened by the news,” the statement said.

    The Bruhn Bridge reopened in both directions with 24-hour traffic control in place and a lowered speed limit.

    “Drivers are asked to use extreme caution and follow the direction of all traffic control personnel. Pedestrian traffic is not permitted,” the statement from the CSRD said.

    Recovery of the vehicle is set for Sunday morning and repairs to the bridge are expected to begin Monday. Boat traffic is allowed to resume but the Sicamous Beach Park remains closed.

    While B.C.’s Environment Ministry is on site assessing the impacts of the diesel spill associated with the crash, it has been determined that the load the truck was carrying does not pose a threat to the environment. The health authority has also assessed the impact on local drinking water finding “no significant risk,” according to the CSRD.

