Vancouver police are asking the public to call 911 immediately if a high-risk federal sex offender is spotted.

Jonathan Cardinal has been missing since failing to return to his halfway house in Vancouver Tuesday, officers said in a statement the next day.

Corrections Canada has issued a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest.

The 29-year-old is considered high-risk and is currently serving a long-term supervisory order, VPD said.

The sentence followed a conviction in two violent sex assaults that occurred in 2010. Cardinal is bound by several conditions including a curfew.

He's described as Indigenous, 5'8" and about 165 pounds. He has short brown hair and brown eyes.

Cardinal has a tattoo on his upper back, and was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, blue jeans, white sneakers, a backpack and black-rimmed glasses.

Anyone who sees him or knows where he may be is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.