

CTV News Vancouver





Police in Vancouver are warning the public that a high-risk sex offender who they say poses a danger to young women has been released from custody and will be living in the city.

Cameron Eugene Ratelle was convicted of sexual assault against a person under the age of 18. The 40-year-old completed his sentence, but "still poses a high risk to re-offend and is known to target young women aged 16 to 25," police said.

Ratelle is described as 5'8" and 200 lbs. Police said he has a large build, a shaved head and brown eyes, adding that Ratelle is hearing-impaired but uses hearing aids and can read lips.

His release is subject to several conditions, including that he not purchase or consume alcohol, non-prescription drugs or sexually explicit material or pornography. He must also report any sexually intimate relationships with women to a parole officer.

Ratelle is also barred from being on school property and must not be in the presence of girls under the age of 18 without permission from a parole officer.

Anyone who believes Ratelle has violated any of the conditions of his release is asked to call 911.

The Vancouver Police Department first issued a warning about Ratelle re-entering the community back in 2017, but he was arrested just days later for allegedly breaking a long-term supervision order.

Police issued a similar warning the following year. On Friday, the VPD would not provide any details on Ratelle's most recent arrest and release.