A designated high-risk sex offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for walking away from his Vancouver halfway house has repeatedly broken the rules upon release.

Parole board documents obtained by CTV News Vancouver outline a pattern of repeated drug use, no-shows and pushing of boundaries each time Jonathan Cardinal has gone to live at halfway houses upon release. His case is so severe, the parole board notes only one halfway house in Vancouver is willing to take him in.

"You are an 'intensive supervision practice' case," reads the document, which notes the 29-year-old was out on a statutory release, meaning he has served his time and must be allowed out of prison.

It outlines eight conditions to remain in the community, including prohibitions from drugs and alcohol and avoiding criminals and drug dealers, as well as his victims and their families; he must also attend counselling and treatment for "substance abuse and sexual deviancy" as well as living in a Community Residential Facility or other approved residential facility.

"He is a fugitive right now, who's on a Long-Term Supervision Order (LTSO) and failed to return to their curfew [Tuesday night]," said Vancouver police Sgt. Jason Robillard. "He does pose a risk to women in the community."

Cardinal pleaded guilty to two violent sexual assaults in the Yukon in 2010, where he restrained and choked two women outside of bars after inviting them to smoke a joint. The judge heard that the then-20-year-old was born to drug-addicted parents in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside and was sexually abused and drug-addicted throughout a life spent in and out of foster care. The 2013 decision saw him sentenced to 52 months in prison and designated a high-risk offender for 7 years.

By the time of the parole board hearing for his statutory release last month into Vancouver, the report outlined repeated cocaine usage during other statutory releases that resulted in breach of his LTSO and returns to jail.

"You are a high risk to sexually reoffend," reads the document. "Reports indicate you have difficulties with impulse control, self control and substance abuse. This makes your supervision in the community challenging. You have had numerous and ongoing breaches of your special conditions."

Police describe Cardinal as Indigenous, 5'8" and about 165 pounds, with short brown hair and brown eyes; he has a tattoo on his upper back and was last seen wearing black-rimmed glasses. Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately.

"The Board is concerned with your criminal history, the harm you have caused others and the apparent grip addiction continues to have on your life," wrote the parole board.

"You have sexually assaulted women and your parole supervisor must know who you are involved with in order to protect women in our community. Your victims have the right to heal and live their lives without any unwanted contact from you."