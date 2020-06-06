Advertisement
'High-risk' missing woman has been found: Surrey RCMP
Published Saturday, June 6, 2020 10:07AM PDT Last Updated Saturday, June 6, 2020 10:33AM PDT
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
VANCOUVER -- Surrey RCMP say a missing woman they described as "high risk" has now been found.
The 37-year-old woman had been missing since 10 a.m. on June 2, and was last seen in the 15800 block of 96 Ave. in Surrey. In an earlier release, police said they and her family were "concerned for her health and well-being."