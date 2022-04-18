Heroin-filled Easter egg part of a different kind of hunt in Vancouver
Easter celebrations look a bit different for police dogs.
As it did for many children, their weekend involved a hunt for plastic Easter eggs stuffed with surprises. But for the Vancouver Police Department's canine unit, one of those surprises was heroin.
The unit posted on social media over the long weekend that the Easter Bunny paid a visit to the team and left some surprises for a dog named Cash.
Video showed small, pastel-coloured eggs "hidden" along the front of a police vehicle.
The eggs were part of a training exercise for the dog, who's been trained to sniff out certain substances. One of the eggs, police said, was filled with heroin, "which Cash found in a flash."
After the dog's training exercise he was rewarded with "tasty Easter treats," the unit said.
It shared the video using the hashtags "Happy Easter" and "work is just a big game."
