Here's how much snow fell across B.C. Wednesday

Preliminary data from Environment Canada shows just how much snow dumped on parts of B.C. Wednesday as a frontal system passed through the coastal region.

The federal weather agency released its summary for Feb. 28 on Thursday morning, revealing some areas saw as much as 60 centimetres of snow accumulate.

On the Sea to Sky Highway, which was subject to a winter storm warning Wednesday, 40 to 60 centimetres of snow accumulated. Meanwhile, in Whistler village, 57 centimetres of snow was recorded and Squamish Airport reported 24 centimetres.

That heavy snow between Whistler and Squamish led to significant traffic issues with some GPS devices advising drivers to take a seven-hour detour past Abbotsford and Lillooet to reach the ski resort.

In Metro Vancouver, Surrey and Coquitlam's Westwood Plateau both recorded five centimetres of snow. West Vancouver got two to four centimetres, Environment Canada's preliminary data shows.

Routes connecting Metro Vancouver to B.C.'s Interior also saw significant snowfall. Environment Canada said the Coquihalla Highway, which was closed for a significate portion of Wednesday and remained closed Thursday morning, got 45 centimetres.

Allison Pass, which is on Highway 3 between Hope and Merritt, recorded 14 centimetres.

Other snowfall totals shared by Environment Canada include:

South Coast:

Agassiz: 11 cm

Hope Airport: 11 cm

North Courtenay: 5 cm

Interior:

Clearwater: 14 cm

Golden: 11 cm

Kootenay Pass: 24 cm

Naksup: 16 cm

North Columbia: 28 cm

Rogers Pass: 30 cm

Sparwood: 9 cm

West Columbia: 33 cm

West Kootenay area: 13 to 15 cm

Yellowhead: 22 cm

Yoho: 12 cm

North and Central coasts:

Bella Coola area: 24 cm

Kitimat area: 14 to 20 cm

Onion Lake Highway station: 21 cm

Terrace Airport: 21 cm

Snowfall warnings remained for East Columbia and Yoho Park Thursday morning as up to 15 additional centimetres is expected to accumulate in those regions.

"A frontal system moving across the region will continue to give snow to the area," Environment Canada's warning said. "As the system progresses, a cold front will sweep through the region late this morning. As a result, snowfall will be heaviest during this time, before tapering off to flurries this evening."