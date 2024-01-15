Here's how many claims ICBC received after Metro Vancouver's first snowfall of the season

The first snowfall in Metro Vancouver and the chaos on the region's roads that ensued caused a significant spike in ICBC claims.

Not long after snow started falling on Jan. 11, reports of multi-car crashes, spun out vehicles and major delays began coming in. According to the insurer, the number of claims that day surpassed 3,500 – a 160 per cent increase over the average daily rate of 1,300.

As the region braces for a storm meteorologists have predicted will be a "messy mix" of snow and freezing rain, motorists are being urged to exercise caution and make sure their vehicles are equipped to handle winter conditions.

"With the arrival of winter weather, ICBC and police are asking Lower Mainland drivers to adjust their driving for the conditions they encounter. In bad weather, slow down, increase your following distance and allow extra travel time," a news release from ICBC Monday says.

A survey done by ICBC found that winter tires have been installed by 76 per cent of respondents on the Lower Mainland. In Northern B.C. the rate is 90 per cent and in the southern Interior it is 93 per cent.

The same survey showed that 38 per cent of respondents witnessed a crash caused by winter weather last year and one in five reported a "near-miss" themselves.

On average, crashes caused by drivers going too fast for road conditions spike in January, when compared to October. Police data from 2018 to 2022 shows a 60 per cent increase in these collisions in the Lower Mainland and a 91 per cent increase province-wide.

When it comes to what people are most worried about in winter, icy roads, reduced visibility and freezing rain were among the main concerns. Other drivers' behaviour was the primary "human factor" that people worried about, including drivers that don’t slow down, people who don’t know how to drive in winter conditions and aggressive or inconsiderate drivers.