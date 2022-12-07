Here are the locations, times, and dates for kids walk-in flu vaccine clinics in Metro Vancouver
Health authorities in Metro Vancouver are opening drop-in clinics for kids under 12 to get the flu vaccine, as the province launches a so-called "blitz" in response to an alarming increase in pediatric hospitalizations.
When announcing the ramping up of efforts to get kids vaccinated Monday, officials said only 21 per cent of kids aged six months to four years had been immunized. Among those age five to 11, the rate was 20 per cent.
Provincial health officer Dr. Henry noted that the youngest children are among the most vulnerable to serious illness and complications from influenza, including secondary bacterial infections like strep that can cause severe pneumonia.
Since then, CTV News has learned doctors were gathered at a meeting Monday and told that six children in the province died from flu-related complications in a two-week period. Normally, one or two children will die from the disease over the course of an entire flu season.
While the emphasis on vaccination in the absence of other public health measures – such as masking or mandates – has been criticized, the province is hoping to see a surge in uptake at walk-in clinics for kids. Registration for an appointment through the province's online Get Vaccinated system is still possible and encouraged.
These are the times, dates and locations where walk-in vaccines will be available in Metro Vancouver.
VANCOUVER COASTAL HEALTH CLINICS
VANCOUVER
VCH Clinic, 2005 E. 44 Ave
Nov. 28-Dec. 20 from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 21 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Croatian Cultural Centre, 3250 Commercial Dr.
Dec. 12-15 from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 16 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
UBC Life Sciences Centre, 2350 Health Sciences Mall
Dec. 8 from 9:30 a.m. to 6:15 p.m.
Dec. 9 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
NORTH VANCOUVER
ICBC Claim Centre, 255 Lloyd Ave.
Dec. 6-10 from 9:30 a.m. to 6:15 p.m.
Dec. 13-17 from 9:30 a.m. to 6:15 p.m.
RICHMOND
Richmond COVID Pediatric Outreach Clinic, 8100 Granville Ave.
Open to anyone six months to 17 years of age with special needs such as sensory issues, autism, severe anxiety, needle phobias
Dec. 9-11 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Dec. 16-18 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Dec. 22-23 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Dec. 29-30 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
FRASER HEALTH CLINICS
ABBOTSFORD
Abbotsford Recreation Centre, 32470 Haida Dr., Building 1
Daily starting Dec. 7 from 8:35 a.m. to 3:10 p.m.
BURNABY
6615 Bonsor Ave.
Daily starting Dec. 7 from 10:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.
CHILLIWACK
Cottonwood Mall, 45585 Luckakuck Way
Beginning Dec. 10
Mondays and Tuesdays from 9:30 a.m. to 3:40 p.m.
Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
COQUITLAM
640 Poirier St.
Daily starting Dec. 7 from 9:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
DELTA – NORTH
North Delta Public Health Unit, 11245 84 Ave.
Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
DELTA – SOUTH
South Delta Public Health Unit, #1826 – 4949 Canoe Pass Way
Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
LANGLEY
Langley Events Centre, 7888 200 St.
Daily starting Dec. 7 from 9:45 a.m. to 4:10 p.m.
MAPLE RIDGE
Maple Ridge Public Health Unit, 400-22470 Dewdney Trunk Rd.
Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
NEW WESTMINSTER
New Westminster Public Health Unit, 218-610 Sixth St.
Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
SURREY – NORTH
10025 King George Blvd.
Daily starting Dec. 7 from 10:45 a.m. to 5:10 p.m.
SURREY – SOUTH
1797 152 St.
Daily starting Dec. 7 from 10:45 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.
TRI-CITIES
Tri-Cities Public Health Unit, 200-205 Newport Dr.
Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
