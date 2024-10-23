Heinen scores twice as the Canucks beat the Blackhawks 6-3 for their 3rd straight win
Danton Heinen scored two of Vancouver's four first-period goals, and the Canucks beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-3 on Tuesday night for their third straight win.
J.T. Miller had a goal and two assists for the Canucks, who closed out a 3-1 trip. Brock Boeser, Conor Garland and Pius Suter also scored, and Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves against his first NHL team.
Heinen finished a pretty passing sequence 21 seconds into the game. He picked up his second goal of the season at 10:46, giving Vancouver a 3-1 lead.
Taylor Hall, Ryan Donato and Tyler Bertuzzi scored for Chicago in its third loss in four games. Petr Mrazek made 24 stops.
Hall's goal with 6:31 left in the first was his second of the season and his 700th career point.
The Blackhawks went 1 for 5 on the power play, and the Canucks were 2 for 3 with the man advantage.
Takeaways
Canucks: Boeser scored for the second straight game. He is off to a solid start with four goals and two assists in six games.
Blackhawks: It was a rough night for the team's defensemen, who were out of position on a couple of prime scoring opportunities in front.
Key moment
The Canucks had seven players on the ice shortly before Garland made it 4-2 with 4:43 left in the first. It was Garland's third of the season.
The Blackhawks had already had an unsuccessful challenge when they thought Kiefer Sherwood was offside on Heinen's second goal.
Key stat
Vancouver has won eight in a row against Chicago. The Canucks' last loss against the Blackhawks was a 1-0 setback on Nov. 21, 2021.
Up next
Vancouver opens a three-game homestand on Saturday night against Pittsburgh. Chicago hosts Nashville on Friday night.
Vancouver Top Stories
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Interest rate drops to 3.75% as Bank of Canada makes another cut
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Interest rate drops to 3.75% as Bank of Canada makes another cut
The Bank of Canada made a sizable cut to its key lending rate Wednesday from 4.25 per cent to 3.75 per cent as the global economy continues to expand. The half percentage point cut is the fourth rate cut in a row by the central bank as inflation dropped from 2.7 per cent in June to 1.6 per cent in September.
More than 10 million Canadians living in homes with 'high radon,' report says
A new report suggests that Canadians' exposure to a radioactive gas is increasing, putting millions of people at a higher risk of developing lung cancer.
Does the updated COVID-19 vaccine protect against the XEC variant?
The XEC strain, a hybrid of Omicron subvariants KS.1.1 and KP.3.3, was first detected in Canada in mid-August and the number of COVID-19 cases with the XEC variant has rapidly increased.
Bank of Montreal customers dealing with online service outage
The Bank of Montreal has confirmed an outage impacting online services via the bank's website.
McDonald's president says its food is safe to eat after U.S. E. coli outbreak
A day after after an E. coli outbreak tied to Quarter Pounders in the western part of the United States left one dead and 10 hospitalized, McDonald’s entered full damage-control mode.
W5 Investigates How a clothes donation bin company passed itself off as a charity, while donated items were put up for sale
In part two of a four-part investigation into the seedy underbelly of the lucrative clothing donation bin industry, CTV W5 uses trackers tp reveal a for-profit operation masquerading as a charity.
Unspecified number of Liberal MPs set to confront Trudeau, ask him to step down
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will face down his own caucus members in a hotly anticipated meeting this morning, as several of them plan to try to convince him to step aside.
'Unbelievably violent': Gisele Pelicot, French victim of mass rape, takes the stand
Gisele Pelicot, the 72-year-old victim of mass rape whose ordeal has shocked the world, told a trial in southern France on Wednesday that she was determined that making her case public should help other women and change society.
Halifax police confirm body of Walmart employee was found in walk-in oven
Police have confirmed the body of an employee who died at a Walmart in Halifax over the weekend was found in a walk-in oven.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
Oil removal work begins on 'fragile' Second World War-era wreck in coastal B.C.
An oil salvage operation is underway on the fragile wreckage of a U.S. army transport ship that sank almost 80 years ago off coastal British Columbia in a race to head off an eruption of thousands of litres of oil that a coast guard official says is "near imminent."
-
Furstenau to speak as prospects loom for minority government in B.C.
Green Leader Sonia Furstenau is set to meet the media for the first time since British Columbia's indecisive election on Saturday, amid speculation about a possible minority government.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Interest rate drops to 3.75% as Bank of Canada makes another cut
The Bank of Canada made a sizable cut to its key lending rate Wednesday from 4.25 per cent to 3.75 per cent as the global economy continues to expand. The half percentage point cut is the fourth rate cut in a row by the central bank as inflation dropped from 2.7 per cent in June to 1.6 per cent in September.
Kelowna
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
-
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
-
2nd-degree murder charge laid nearly 2 years after Kelowna stabbing
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.
Edmonton
-
'Best players' step up for Carolina Hurricanes in OT win over Edmonton Oilers
The Carolina Hurricanes really turned the tide in the third period on Tuesday night.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Same temperatures, different "feels"
Cool mornings and mild afternoons through the rest of this week in Edmonton and area.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Interest rate drops to 3.75% as Bank of Canada makes another cut
The Bank of Canada made a sizable cut to its key lending rate Wednesday from 4.25 per cent to 3.75 per cent as the global economy continues to expand. The half percentage point cut is the fourth rate cut in a row by the central bank as inflation dropped from 2.7 per cent in June to 1.6 per cent in September.
Calgary
-
More than 10 million Canadians living in homes with 'high radon,' report says
A new report suggests that Canadians' exposure to a radioactive gas is increasing, putting millions of people at a higher risk of developing lung cancer.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Interest rate drops to 3.75% as Bank of Canada makes another cut
The Bank of Canada made a sizable cut to its key lending rate Wednesday from 4.25 per cent to 3.75 per cent as the global economy continues to expand. The half percentage point cut is the fourth rate cut in a row by the central bank as inflation dropped from 2.7 per cent in June to 1.6 per cent in September.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Cool and sunny for the rest of the week, double digits again by the weekend
The majority of Monday’s snow melted on Tuesday thanks to some sunny weather, and road conditions vastly improved in and around Calgary.
Lethbridge
-
Pro-coal citizens' group links economic revitalization to proposed Eastern Slopes mine
A proposed coal mine — not tourism — is critical in revitalizing southwestern Alberta communities along the edge of the Rockies, a group in favour of a controversial project maintains.
-
Smith says she's waiting on Nenshi to declare his intent before calling byelection
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she's waiting for NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi to declare where he intends to run for office before she calls a byelection in Lethbridge.
-
University of Lethbridge works to preserve, grow honeybee populations
The health of honeybees will be the focus of a presentation at the University of Lethbridge on Wednesday evening.
Winnipeg
-
Customers restrain armed man trying to rob Winnipeg restaurant: police
An armed man was restrained by customers after he attempted to rob a Winnipeg restaurant on Monday.
-
Highway 6 without a bathroom break again... at least for now
Folks making the trek to and from Thompson along Highway 6 are once again without a bathroom break… at least for now.
-
Winnipeg man arrested for string of sexual assaults
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) has made an arrest in a string of assaults that took place in and near the downtown area across several months.
Regina
-
Where to watch Saskatchewan's 2024 provincial election
Candidates across Saskatchewan are making their final pitches to potential voters as the 2024 election campaign is quickly approaching its end.
-
Crews battle garage fire in west Regina
Emergency crews battled a garage fire in west Regina on Tuesday evening.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Interest rate drops to 3.75% as Bank of Canada makes another cut
The Bank of Canada made a sizable cut to its key lending rate Wednesday from 4.25 per cent to 3.75 per cent as the global economy continues to expand. The half percentage point cut is the fourth rate cut in a row by the central bank as inflation dropped from 2.7 per cent in June to 1.6 per cent in September.
Saskatoon
-
Where to watch Saskatchewan's 2024 provincial election
Candidates across Saskatchewan are making their final pitches to potential voters as the 2024 election campaign is quickly approaching its end.
-
This Saskatoon teen got a great deal on a used truck. Then SGI hit him with the PST bill.
A Saskatoon family is voicing concerns after paying twice as much PST as expected on a recently purchased truck.
-
Nearly 500 Sask. teens, too young to vote, receive voter cards by mistake
Hundreds of voter information cards have landed in the wrong hands.
Toronto
-
Monthly parking pass at a Greater Toronto Area hospital costs around $400: Ontario Nurses' Association
The Ontario Nurses' Association (ONA) and opposition leaders at Queen's Park are calling on the government to reduce, or eliminate, parking fees at hospitals for staff, patients and visitors.
-
Bank of Montreal customers dealing with online service outage
The Bank of Montreal has confirmed an outage impacting online services via the bank's website.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Interest rate drops to 3.75% as Bank of Canada makes another cut
The Bank of Canada made a sizable cut to its key lending rate Wednesday from 4.25 per cent to 3.75 per cent as the global economy continues to expand. The half percentage point cut is the fourth rate cut in a row by the central bank as inflation dropped from 2.7 per cent in June to 1.6 per cent in September.
Montreal
-
Valerie Plante not seeking reelection
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante will not be seeking reelection.
-
More than 80 % of optometrists to withdraw from Quebec health network next month
The majority of optometrists in Quebec will withdraw from the public health-care insurance program (RAMQ) as of Nov. 22, meaning that patients covered by the public plan will have to pay for services.
-
Woman's 'suspicious' death being investigated by Montreal police
The death of a woman in her 50s in Montreal's Anjou borough is being considered as 'suspicious' by authorities.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Interest rate drops to 3.75% as Bank of Canada makes another cut
The Bank of Canada made a sizable cut to its key lending rate Wednesday from 4.25 per cent to 3.75 per cent as the global economy continues to expand. The half percentage point cut is the fourth rate cut in a row by the central bank as inflation dropped from 2.7 per cent in June to 1.6 per cent in September.
-
City of Ottawa buys former nunnery for $11M to create transitional housing for newcomers
An Orléans property that once belonged to a religious order is now in the City of Ottawa's hands.
-
Kanata restaurant announces sudden closure
Popular Kanata restaurant D'Arcy McGee's has suddenly closed its doors. In a post on Facebook Tuesday night, D'Arcy McGee's said, "We will sadly be closing our doors."
Atlantic
-
Halifax police confirm body of Walmart employee was found in walk-in oven
Police have confirmed the body of an employee who died at a Walmart in Halifax over the weekend was found in a walk-in oven.
-
President of N.B. potato chip company arrested for domestic violence in Maine
The president of a popular New Brunswick potato chip company has been arrested for domestic violence in Bangor, Maine.
-
Special weather statements warn of possible heavy rain, strong winds in eastern N.S.
A special weather statement is in effect Wednesday as Environment Canada warns of possible heavy rain and strong winds in parts of Nova Scotia later this week.
London
-
Man survives after truck falls down 150-foot embankment
A man is miraculously alive after driving his pickup truck through the fence and down a 150-foot embankment at Hawk Cliff in near Port Stanley, Ont.
-
Transport truck drives into abandoned house southeast of London: OPP
Police said the house is believed to be empty and abandoned and it's not known yet if the driver of the truck is injured.
-
Six people charged after police seize over $100,000 in drugs
On Oct. 18, London police were contacted by Toronto Police Service requesting help to find a Toronto man wanted for multiple robbery and firearms related offences.
Kitchener
-
Sudden death investigation in Kitchener
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a sudden death in Kitchener.
-
Cambridge grocery store temporarily closed following fire
Employees at a grocery store in Cambridge had a surprising start to their morning as they walked in to work to find a fire.
-
Police looking for missing teen from Goderich with ties to Stratford
Ontario Provincial Police are looking for a missing teenager from Goderich.
Northern Ontario
-
Greater Sudbury CAO Ed Archer no longer employed by the city
Greater Sudbury has ended the employment of CAO Ed Archer, Mayor Paul Lefebvre announced suddenly Tuesday evening
-
Bank of Montreal customers dealing with online service outage
The Bank of Montreal has confirmed an outage impacting online services via the bank's website.
-
Halifax police confirm body of Walmart employee was found in walk-in oven
Police have confirmed the body of an employee who died at a Walmart in Halifax over the weekend was found in a walk-in oven.
N.L.
-
77-year-old Kansas man missing after hotel fire in western Newfoundland
Police in western Newfoundland say a 77-year-old man visiting the province from Kansas is missing after a fire at a hotel in Deer Lake, N.L.
-
83-year-old Newfoundland musician still playing sold-out shows, even with memory loss
At 2 p.m. on Thursday, the scene at the Lions Club in Clarenville, N.L., rivalled any rowdy St. John's bar that thumps with music late on a weekend night.
-
Is it pickled fat? Pierogi? Newfoundland 'blobster' expert eyeing weird beach goo
A Newfoundland scientist known for identifying a gelatinous, rancid mass that washed up on the island's shores decades ago is hoping to get his hands on a slice of the strange white globs appearing on the province's beaches.