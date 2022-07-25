Heat warnings cover most of B.C. with temperatures expected to reach 40 C in some areas

British Columbians are being advised to brace for extreme heat this week as Environment Canada issued heat warnings covering most of the province.

The alert, issued Monday morning, said a heat wave is expected to impact B.C. in the coming days. Temperatures are predicted to rise starting Monday and stay elevated through Friday or Saturday.

The warnings stretched across most of B.C. In the southwestern part of the province, including Metro Vancouver, Vancouver Island and the Fraser Valley, daytime high temperatures are forecast to reach 31 to 35 C inland. Closer to the water, it's expected to get up to 29 C, Environment Canada's warning said.

But in other parts of the province, like the Okanagan Valley, Fraser Canyon and parts of the Kootenays, temperatures are expected to get even higher. Environment Canada's warnings for those regions said daytime high temperatures are predicted to range between 35 and 40 C this week.

"The hottest time of the day will be late afternoon to early evening. The coolest time of the day will be near the sunrise," the warnings said.

"Extreme heat affects everyone. The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors."

Environment Canada advised residents to watch for signs of heat illness, including swelling, rashes, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of health conditions.

Last week, the B.C. Centre for Disease Control released a statement saying that, while an extreme heat emergency isn't expected, people should monitor themselves and check on others.

"Listen to your body," said Dr. David McVea, a public health physician with the BCCDC. "If you're feeling really tired, if you're sweating a lot, if you're starting to feel really thirsty, that's your body telling you to slow down."

While hot temperatures are expected this week, a slow cooling trend is predicted to begin next weekend.