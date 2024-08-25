'Heartbroken:' Vancouver’s Dressew announces impending closure

A downtown Vancouver fabric store that has been in business for more than 60 years is closing up shop and selling its buildings.

The owners of the independent, family-run Dressew – which was established in 1961 and has occupied its current location on West Hastings Street since 1981 – took to social media Saturday night to share the news.

“There’s no easy way to say it, so I’ll just say it. Due to a variety of circumstances beyond our control, we are no longer able to operate Dressew as in the past,” the Facebook announcement said.

“These past few years have been a struggle for every small business and we are no exception. We are heartbroken, angry and just numb that it has come to this.”

Specific details about the reasons for the closure were not provided, nor was a date for when the shop will be permanently shuttered. However, the Facebook post does say the business will still be receiving shipments and anticipates being open for one final Halloween.

The large windows of the storefront have been boarded up since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic with the owners citing concerns over vandalism to nearby businesses as the reason.

Hundreds of comments were posted in response to the social media post announcing the closure, with many describing the store as “iconic” an “institution” and lamenting its closure as “heartbreaking.” Others described how the store had been a favourite within families through multiple generations.

The announcement did, however, hint at a future for the beloved business "in a different form and space.”

According to Dressew’s website, the store has adapted and evolved over the years. The original iteration was Dressmakers' and Milliners' Supply House and it was located on West Cordova Street, catering mainly to people seeking supplies for hat-making. A move to another location and a shift in focus to fabrics and sewing came in 1971.

The move to the three-floor-27,000 square-foot location on West Hastings came a decade later, and the shop has gradually expanded its costume offerings to cater to the local film industry and performing arts scene. By 2012, the owners had acquired two offsite warehouses to expand their storage capabilities, the website says.

CTV News has contacted Dressew for more information and this story will be updated when a response is received.