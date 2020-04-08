VANCOUVER -- An update on B.C.'s novel coronavirus numbers is coming Wednesday, with health officials set to outline new cases, hospitalizations and whether any additional deaths have been recorded.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are scheduled to give the update Wednesday afternoon.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca will stream the news conference LIVE @ 3 p.m.

During Tuesday's briefing, Henry and Dix announced four additional deaths connected to COVID-19, along with 25 new positive cases.

That brought the province's death toll to 43 and the number of positive cases recorded in B.C. to 1,291.

During the briefing, Dix and Henry reminded residents to take extra caution over the upcoming long weekend.

"Right now, when we know that this virus continues to circulate in our communities, coming together of even small groups can be very problematic," Henry said, encouraging people to consider virtual alternatives to observing holidays.

"Many of us – millions around the world of many faiths – will be celebrating these major religious holidays. And we'll be celebrating collectively around the world in ways we've never done before in many cases."

Watch an American Sign Language translation of the news conference on the provincial government's YouTube page.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.