The victim of a shooting at a church in Salmon Arm this weekend has been described as a kind person who will be missed by those who knew him.

An insurance agent who'd met Gordon Parmenter multiple times when he came in to help youth insure their first vehicles told CTV News he was "a very nice man."

In a statement, Cassi Amos said she was sad to hear of the shooting, and that her thoughts and prayers are with the 78-year-old's family.

"He will be deeply missed," she said.

Parmenter's life was cut short Sunday morning when shots rang out during a service at the Church of Christ.

Officials remained at the scene overnight and on Monday.

The church identified the victim, and said he'd been heavily involved in its community. He'd been filling in as preacher when the shooting occurred, family friend Donald Krebs told CTV over the weekend.

Krebs described Parmenter as a "great guy," who was a hard worker, a father and a foster parent.

Mounties said a person entered the church and shot two people. Parmenter died, and man who led the choir was injured.

"The public at the scene wrestled the man to the ground and kept that firearm safe and we appreciate their effort," RCMP Cpl. Chris Manseau said.

A rifle was seized at the scene and a 25-year-old suspect was taken into custody. Mounties said charges are pending.

Police say the suspect, who has not yet been publicly identified, knew at least one of the victims and that the shooting was not believed to have a religious motive.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Allison Hurst and Angela Jung

This article is developing and will be updated throughout the day.