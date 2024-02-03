'He's a monster': Family outraged man who killed stepmom granted day parole

The family of a woman murdered by her stepson in Langley is outraged that the killer was granted day parole and will be living in the same community as some of the victim’s relatives.

Sukhjit Grewall, who was convicted in the 1998 execution-style murder of his stepmother, will be allowed on day parole to live in an Abbotsford halfway house. This comes following a decision by the National Parole Board that has left the victim’s family in disbelief.

“Some people say the guy’s an animal, but you’re insulting animals. He’s not an animal. He’s a monster,” said Raj Kondolay, whose sister was killed by Grewall.

Baljit Kondolay was shot in the driveway of her Langley home. The killing was part of a plot by Grewall’s father, who was also Kondolay’s new husband. Her family has previously said the motive was financial gain.

“There isn’t a night when I go to bed I don’t think about how my sister was killed,” said Raj Kondolay.

On Friday, Grewall told a parole board hearing: “I’m ashamed of my actions. It’s hard for me to talk about.”

He also said: “I can’t go back and start a new beginning. I can start today and have a new ending.”

“I’m just asking if I can get a chance to prove myself,” he said.

In agreeing to day parole, members of the board acknowledged that they have concerns.

“We don’t feel those concerns rise to the level of leading us to a conclusion that your risk is undue," the board said in its decision.

Kondolay’s family has said they are disturbed by the decision.

“(The) only time he showed emotion (was) he started crying when they granted him day parole. Even he was shocked he got day parole,” said the victim’s brother.

Rupy Sidhu, the victim’s daughter, sent a statement to CTV News.

“This news only exacerbates my diminishing confidence in the justice system,” she said, in part.

“The parole board’s decision, based on the premise that he poses no undue risk to the public, is perplexing, especially considering his recent transfer from minimal to medium security."

Grewall’s counsel argued he could be in the community safely, pointing out that Grewall had been on escorted temporary absences from prison without incident, has a release plan, community support and employment prospects.

Grewall intends to live in an Abbotsford halfway house.

“He’s allowed to come in our area where we live in Abbotsford and they just said to him, ‘If you see the Kondolay family just turn the other way.’ But what if I see him? What am I supposed to do?” Raj Kondolay said.

He added that he was hoping to hear an apology from Grewall, but did not.

One of Grewall’s conditions of release is that he not have contact with the family of his victims. He is restricted from going to Calgary, Langley and Edmonton, but the board allowed him to stay in Abbotsford and other parts of the Lower Mainland to support his reintegration.