Have you seen Shylee Anthony? Coquitlam RCMP search for missing Indigenous woman

A 28-year-old Indigenous woman has been missing for nearly three weeks, prompting Coquitlam RCMP to reach out to the public for help finding her.

Shylee Anthony was last seen on Feb. 6 at a Coquitlam designated facility shortly after 8 p.m., and is now wanted on a BC Mental Health Act warrant, Mounties said in a release issued Friday.

She’s described as 5’3” tall, with a slim build, brown eyes and long, straight brown hair.

Coquitlam RCMP say Anthony was last seen wearing a green jacket, black leggings and a white toque, plus beige boots and gloves.

Last month, another Indigenous woman went missing while undergoing treatment at a Coquitlam healing centre, Red Fish Health Centre for Mental Health and Addiction.

CTV News has reached out to Coquitlam RCMP and the Provincial Health Services Authority, which operates Red Fish, to confirm whether the two women went missing from the same centre.