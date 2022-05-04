Have you seen Garrett Bruce? B.C. Mounties looking for man unlawfully at large

Coquitlam Mounties are looking for a man they say is unlawfully at large after he didn't return to a forensic institute this week.

Police issued the notice Tuesday evening, asking the public to keep an eye out for 35-year-old Garrett Ryan Bruce, who was reported missing from the institute on Colony Farm Road that day.

"Bruce may behave in a way that presents a risk to public. He requires medication, which he does not have in his possession," Coquitlam RCMP said in a news release.

"If you see Bruce, police ask that you not approach him and instead call 911 immediately."

Bruce was described by investigators as white, about 5'7" tall and 200 pounds. He has short, brown hair and was wearing a black jacket, white shirt and blue jeans when he was last seen. He also had black and white shoes, and a black baseball cap, police said.

Anyone with information about where Bruce might be is asked to call Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.