Mounties reached out to a social media user over the weekend after a hateful comment was left on a news story posted online.

The post was about the Surrey Vaisakhi Parade, the Surrey RCMP said. The annual parade, which took place Saturday in Newton, was attended by more than 500,000 people.

Officers did provide details Wednesday on what was written, saying only that the comment was reported to police over their own social media accounts. It was taken down by the news agency.

Police said they released a statement on the incident in order to inform the public of the actions officers took in this case.

Police made contact with the person believed to have written the post. They found no indication of danger to the public, but the case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the RCMP at 604-599-0502. Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.