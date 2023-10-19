Hard Rock Casino getting rebrand, Gordon Ramsay burger restaurant

The Hard Rock Casino in B.C.'s Lower Mainland is getting a rebrand later this year, along with a new Gordon Ramsay burger restaurant.

Hard Rock Casino Vancouver – located on United Boulevard in Coquitlam – is being renamed Great Canadian Casino Vancouver in December.

In a news release, owner Great Canadian Entertainment said the rebranded location will be "among the company's flagship properties," with a Gordon Ramsay Burger restaurant curated by the celebrity chef opening over the winter as well.

There will also be an entertainment venue, The Theatre, for concerts and other performances booked in collaboration with Live Nation, according to the company.

The transition away from Hard Rock Casino follows a similar rebrand of Casino Woodbine into Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto.