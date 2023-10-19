Vancouver

    • Hard Rock Casino getting rebrand, Gordon Ramsay burger restaurant

    The Hard Rock Casino Vancouver, located in Coquitlam, B.C., is seen in a Google Maps image captured in August 2019. The Hard Rock Casino Vancouver, located in Coquitlam, B.C., is seen in a Google Maps image captured in August 2019.

    The Hard Rock Casino in B.C.'s Lower Mainland is getting a rebrand later this year, along with a new Gordon Ramsay burger restaurant.

    Hard Rock Casino Vancouver – located on United Boulevard in Coquitlam – is being renamed Great Canadian Casino Vancouver in December.

    In a news release, owner Great Canadian Entertainment said the rebranded location will be "among the company's flagship properties," with a Gordon Ramsay Burger restaurant curated by the celebrity chef opening over the winter as well.

    There will also be an entertainment venue, The Theatre, for concerts and other performances booked in collaboration with Live Nation, according to the company.

    The transition away from Hard Rock Casino follows a similar rebrand of Casino Woodbine into Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto.

    Vancouver Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canadians don't have access to majority of 'antibiotics of a last resort,' audit finds

    Canadians do not have access to 19 of the 29 antibiotics the World Health Organization has classified as 'antibiotics of a last resort,' a new federal audit finds. The report tabled in Parliament on Thursday by Auditor General Karen Hogan found that amid growing resistance to antimicrobial drugs, Health Canada has not done enough to improve market access to new antimicrobial drugs available in other countries.

    As luxury home sales slow, here's what's on the market

    Following a strong summer, luxury real estate market sales in major Canadian cities are beginning to slow down, according to a new report. But real estate experts say they're still optimistic that the market will remain resilient through to early 2024.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News