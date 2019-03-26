

St. John Alexander, CTV Vancouver





Departure is still a long way off, but Harbour Air announced plans Tuesday to convert its entire fleet into electric seaplanes.

The company is working with magniX to fit the planes with 750 horsepower electric motors.

There is still a lot of work to be done so theychange won’t happen overnight.

Harbour Air Has a fleet of 40 aircraft, and operates flights to cities like Victoria, Nanaimo and Seattle.

CTV News is speaking with representatives from both companies shortly and will bring updates on this site.