

CTV Vancouver





A plan to connect Vancouver's and Seattle's downtown cores is one step closer to taking flight.

Business in Vancouver reports the Canada Border Service Agency is about to clear the way for Harbour Air to offer non-stop flights between the cities. The company has reached a partnership with Seattle-based Kenmore Air and plans to launch the new route later this spring.

A temporary customs facility will operate out of the Vancouver harbour flight centre to clear passengers, CBSA told Business in Vancouver.

Nicknamed the "nerd bird" because it links the growing high-tech sectors of both cities, the trip between Coal Harbour and Lake Union will take less than one hour.

Kenmore Air already offers direct flights between the Seattle lake-side airport and Victoria's Inner Harbour.

Meanwhile the leaders of B.C. and Washington state are considering a high-speed rail line that would also cut the trip down to about an hour.

Last month, Premier John Horgan announced his government would contribute $300,000 to a joint business case study into financing, ridership and other aspects of the megaproject. Washington is contributing a further $1.2 million.

If approved, the rail line could connect Portland, Seattle and Vancouver.