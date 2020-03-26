VANCOUVER -- In its latest effort to promote physical distancing, Metro Vancouver's transit provider will be blocking off some bus seats to keep passengers apart.

The move comes into effect next week. In a statement, TransLink says about half the seats on its buses will have signs on them asking people to leave them vacant.

If a bus reaches capacity based on that new guideline, it will not make any further stops. Passengers will have to wait for the next vehicle.

The service provider suggests this won't have much impact on travel times on the majority of bus routes, as there's been a significant dip in ridership due to COVID-19.

Still, it recommends anyone who relies on a busier route should plan for possible delays.

TransLink also advised those people to consider whether they actually need to take the bus, especially at rush hour.

The company announced last week it was suspending bus fares, and encouraging everyone who is able to do so to use rear doors to board.

Anyone requiring mobility assistance can still get on at the front of the bus.