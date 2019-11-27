Grouse Mountain is a fun destination for the entire family throughout the year, but there is an added magic to the mountaintop air during the holidays. Grouse Mountain transforms in to Vancouver's North Pole where visitors can immerse themselves in the delights of the Christmas season. The Peak of Christmas at Grouse Mountain offers plenty of activities and adventures.

Even though it is an exceptionally busy time for Santa Claus he makes sure to fit in some appearances at Vancouver's North Pole. In fact he even has an entire workshop on site where children have the opportunity to share their holiday wishes. You can snap a photo with the big guy in red with donation proceeds going to support the BC Children's Hospital Foundation. Of course Santa wouldn't travel without his sleigh so don't be surprised when you encounter his reindeer out front of Santa's Workshop. They are fascinating magical creatures so you'll want to be sure to stick around for a Reindeer Ranger talk to learn more.

Given that a visit to the Peak of Christmas means you are spending your time in a Christmas wonderland you'll have plenty of opportunities for outdoor fun. When just the right amount of snow and weather conditions combine you have the opportunity to grab a sleigh ride outside Santa's Workshop. Another must do attraction is the photogenic Light Walk that provides a festive glow against a mountain backdrop. The mountain air offers the scents of the season with fir and spruce surrounding you as you stroll around Blue Grouse Lake. Stunning light installations brighten up the short winter days. For some added thrill you can rent a snow carpet and head down the sliding zone. You'll also want to try out the 8, 000 square foot skating pond with rentals available at the Fireside Hut.

When it is time to cozy up indoors you can visit the Gingerbread Village, create your own Peak of Christmas souvenir at the craft station or take in some Christmas movies on the big screen in the Theatre in the Sky. Don't forget to make your holiday wishes official by dropping off your letter to Santa at the Elf Headquarters on the main floor of the chalet.

If you want more time to hang out with Santa Claus you can add to your Peak of Christmas adventure and book in for breakfast with the jolly man in red. From November 30th to December 24th families can enjoy a breakfast buffet, face painting, a magic show and a visit with Santa Claus himself.

The Peak of Christmas is an excellent way to immerse yourself in the spriit of the season. The event runs until January 5, 2020.