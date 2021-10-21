Group including doctors, economists calls on B.C. to legislate at least 10 employer-paid sick days
Days before B.C. finishes gathering public feedback on new sick leave legislation scheduled to kick in next year, an open letter signed by dozens of health professionals and academics is calling on the province to offer at least 10 employer-paid sick days as part of that model.
The Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives (CCPA) said the call is being supported by 84 “health experts and economists" from across the country, including former medical health officer for Vancouver Coastal Health Dr. John Blatherwick.
In part, the letter reads: “We are looking to the B.C. government to show national leadership because its actions will set the bar for all provinces at a time when, due to the pandemic, proper paid sick leave is more important than ever."
The CCPA said a policy of 10 days would follow countries like New Zealand and Australia, while falling short of places like Sweden (14 days) and Germany (30 days).
Surveys done by the province as part of the ongoing public engagement process found about half of employees in B.C. do not have employer-paid sick days, and those workers are more likely to be in lower paid jobs.
Of those who do have employer-paid sick days, the surveys found more than 80 per cent have at least three per year, while close to one third have over 10. About 70 per cent of workers who have access to paid sick leave indicated they typically do not use all of their allotted time every year, and employers indicated the same.
The survey also found employees without paid sick leave reported regularly going to work sick or returning to work before being fully recovered.
About six in 10 employers in B.C. do not offer paid sick leave to any of their employees, according to the survey. Many who do not cited cost as a major reason, and about 90 per cent said having to provide six to 10 days of leave would have a major impact.
Both employers and employees who took the surveys expressed concern about workers coming in sick and potentially making others unwell.
Earlier this week, the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) released its own survey results showing 64 per cent of small businesses in B.C. do not support any permanent employer-paid sick leave program, and 84 per cent said cost was their biggest concern.
In a news release, CFIB senior policy analyst Seth Scott said businesses are still trying to recover from the pandemic.
“Our local businesses are carrying a ton of COVID-related debt, have yet to see sales return to a normal level, and are still under restrictions,” he said. “They cannot afford a government imposed employer-paid permanent sick leave program, it’s too much.”
The CFIB also criticized the province’s consultation as “rushed”, and noted the surveys only asked if employers could afford a three-day, five-day, or 10-day option, without the option for zero days, and did not clearly state if paid sick leave would apply for full-time, part-time, and temporary workers.
Sixty-three per cent of small businesses surveyed said they would support a sick leave policy if the costs were fully funded by the government, according to the CFIB.
In May, B.C. announced a temporary COVID-19 sick pay program, offering workers three days of paid leave for circumstances related to the coronavirus.
They are currently in the process of gathering public feedback online to form the permanent sick leave policy. People can provide input until Oct. 25 at 4 p.m.
The government said it will provide an update in November, and the new regulations will be passed by the end of next month.
The new model is set to come into effect on Jan. 1, 2022, as required by law.
This is a developing story. More to come.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
As some pandemic benefits expire, feds to spend $7.4B on new programs
The federal government has announced a suite of changes to the popular income and business support programs put in place during the pandemic and set to expire on Saturday. Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland reminded Canadians on Thursday that the measures were always intended to be 'temporary.'
Feds say provinces will issue 'standardized' proof of vaccination for travel
Instead of issuing a singular federal national COVID-19 vaccine passport, the federal government says that each province and territory will be responsible for issuing a 'standardized pan-Canadian' vaccine passport that Canadians can use when travelling. Each province's system is supposed to have a 'common' look and feel, with the expectation that by next month all Canadians will have access.
Sask. government says social media posts about ICU patient transfers should be 'disregarded'
The Saskatchewan government released a statement Thursday morning saying social media posts about ICU patient transfers should be “disregarded” following immense confusion among doctors and officials over planned ICU patient transfers to Ontario.
U.S. House votes to hold Trump ally Steve Bannon in contempt
The U.S. House voted Thursday to hold Steve Bannon, a longtime ally and aide to former U.S. president Donald Trump, in contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from the committee investigating the violent Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.
BREAKING | Jamaica arrests Colombian as suspect in Haiti assassination
A police superintendent in Jamaica told The Associated Press on Thursday that authorities have arrested a Colombian man they believe is a suspect in the July 7 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise.
Travelling abroad: Experts say you need insurance before you go
As tourism resumes across much of the world, experts say purchasing travel insurance is necessary if Canadians want to stay safe and enjoy a trip abroad.
Canada to receive 2.9M doses of Pfizer's pediatric COVID-19 vaccine
The federal government announced Thursday that Canada will receive 2.9 million doses of Pfizer’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine shortly after its approval by Health Canada for the five to 11 age group.
EXCLUSIVE | Canadian racing driver and Instagram influencer accused of 'massive fraudulent' scheme that defrauded investors of millions
U.S. officials allege Canadian race car driver and Instagram influencer Josh Cartu and his brothers ran a 'massive fraudulent' trading operation between 2013 and 2017 that appears to have helped fund Cartu’s lavish lifestyle through multi-million-dollar transfers to off-shore bank accounts in the Caribbean.
Canadian from Ontario among 17 members of a missionary group kidnapped in Haiti
A Canadian citizen from Ontario is confirmed to be among 17 members of a missionary group who were kidnapped in Haiti.
Vancouver Island
-
Campbell River, B.C. whale-watching guide fined $10K for orca encounter
A whale-watching guide on Vancouver Island has been fined thousands of dollars for getting too close to a pod of orcas.
-
Vancouver Island windstorm: Widespread power outages reported as winds expected to reach 120km/h
Thousands of BC Hydro customers on Vancouver Island and the B.C. Gulf Islands are without power Thursday as a windstorm wreaks havoc across the region.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: B.C. to provide case update
B.C. health officials are expected to provide an update on new cases, vaccinations and other relevant information on Thursday afternoon.
Calgary
-
WATCH LIVE AT 330
WATCH LIVE AT 330 | Calgary Coun. Sean Chu to hold press conference Thursday at 3:30 p.m.
Embattled Calgary Coun. Sean Chu will hold a press conference at city hall Thursday afternoon to discuss his political future.
-
Calgary murder trial hears from undercover officers in deaths of mother, toddler
Court heard that two undercover officers, working as part of Operation Highwood, approached Robert Leeming on a street.
-
'He will not be sworn in by me': Mayor-elect Gondek urges Chu to resign before Monday's swearing-in
Calgary mayor-elect Jyoti Gondek is again urging Coun. Sean Chu to resign from his Ward 4 seat and she says she will not participate in his swearing-in ceremony if he shows up on Monday.
Edmonton
-
Alberta inquiry finds no wrongdoing in anti-oilsands campaign despite foreign funds
Alberta's public inquiry into the role of foreign funding of campaigns opposing oilsands development has found environmental groups have done nothing wrong.
-
LIVE @ 3:30
LIVE @ 3:30 | Alberta COVID-19 update on Thursday afternoon
Watch live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca at 3:30 p.m.
-
'Stirring up sentiment': Trudeau pours cold water on Kenney’s equalization vote
It’s a red-hot political topic in Alberta, but the prime minister says it’ll take a lot more than a vote in just one province to end equalization in Canada.
Toronto
-
Ontario to release 'long-term' COVID-19 reopening plan Friday
After more than three months in Step 3 of the province’s reopening plan, the Ontario government says it will reveal details of its strategy to 'safely reopen and manage COVID-19 for the long term' on Friday.
-
The Toronto Zoo is planning to vaccinate its animals against COVID-19
The Toronto Zoo is planning to vaccinate at least 140 of its animals against COVID-19 soon.
-
Nearly 90 stolen vehicles recovered by police in York Region
Nearly 90 stolen cars were recovered and nine people from Ontario and Quebec have been charged in connection with a massive vehicle theft investigation in the Greater Toronto Area.
Montreal
-
'I cannot believe that it happens here in Quebec,' Legault says, condemning woman's stabbing death
Quebec Premier Francois Legault says that, as the leader of the province, he's horrified by the news of 24-year-old Romane Bonnier's death in downtown Montreal on Tuesday.
-
Montreal man sentenced to probation for criminal harassment of Eugenie Bouchard's sister
A 43-year-old Montreal man was sentenced to two years probation Thursday after he was found guilty last June of criminal harassment against Instagram sensation Charlotte Bouchard, the sister of tennis star Eugenie Bouchard.
-
A spot for every child: Quebec to spend $3 billion creating 37,000 new daycare places
For the first time, Quebec is committing to creating a daycare spot for every child in the province. In the midst of ongoing strikes and a growing wait list, it said Thursday it is investing at least $3 billion in a major overhaul.
Winnipeg
-
Ste. Anne doctor charged with 16 additional counts of sexual assault
A doctor from Ste. Anne Manitoba is now facing 22 counts of sexual assault after police laid additional charges.
-
Manitoba churches lose court challenge against COVID-19 restrictions
A judge who ruled against seven Manitoba churches that were fighting public health orders says the restrictions were reasonable and necessary to stem the spread of COVID-19.
-
Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries to implement COVID-19 vaccine policy
COVID-19 vaccine policy coming to Manitoba Liquor and lotteries
Saskatoon
-
Sask. government says social media posts about ICU patient transfers should be 'disregarded'
The Saskatchewan government released a statement Thursday morning saying social media posts about ICU patient transfers should be “disregarded” following immense confusion among doctors and officials over planned ICU patient transfers to Ontario.
-
'Full-blown crisis': Sask. doctors' association calls for gathering limits to fight COVID-19
Indoor gathering limits for private and public events must be implemented immediately as a public health order, according to the Saskatchewan Medical Association.
-
Sask. ICU doctor says future patient transfers to Ont. cancelled
An intensive care doctor from Saskatoon reported the Government of Saskatchewan has called off all further patient transfers to Ontario ICUs, which the Provincial Emergency Operations Centre denies.
Regina
-
Sask. government says social media posts about ICU patient transfers should be 'disregarded'
The Saskatchewan government released a statement Thursday morning saying social media posts about ICU patient transfers should be “disregarded” following immense confusion among doctors and officials over planned ICU patient transfers to Ontario.
-
Sask. confirms 3 more ICU patients will be sent to Ont.
The Saskatchewan government has confirmed that three additional ICU patients will be transferred to Ontario over the next three days, bringing the number of patients sent out of province to nine.
-
355 new COVID-19 cases in Sask., as province reports 800 total related deaths
Two more Saskatchewan residents have died of COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths related to the virus to 800.
Atlantic
-
N.B. reports 2 more deaths related to COVID-19 as death toll surpasses 100; extends circuit-breaker for 7 days
Two more New Brunswickers have died as a result of COVID-19, raising the death toll in the province to 101 since the pandemic began. The province also extended circuit breaker measures for seven days.
-
Nova Scotia reports 19 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, 21 recoveries
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 19 new cases of COVID-19 and 21 recoveries on Thursday, as the number of active cases in the province drops to 163.
-
N.S. student tenants: Saga of mouse-infested rooms shows need for tougher tenancy law
Two Nova Scotia students who spent eight months fighting to be repaid rent after they departed their mouse-infested apartment say their case emphasizes the need for legal reforms to protect tenants.
London
-
London constable facing slew of Police Act charges resigns
After a nearly two days of delays, Const. Stephen Williams tendered his resignation to the London Police Service effective Nov. 22.
-
Cross-border families ask for compassion with costly COVID-19 testing
Sarnia, Ont.’s mayor is calling on the federal government to remove costly COVID-19 testing as a requirement for Canadians returning to Canada from the United States.
-
TVDSB looking for a few - hundred - good EAs
Shortages among educational assistants (EAs) and occasional teachers has led to a recruitment drive for the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB).
Northern Ontario
-
Diesel spill closes Hwy. 11 in Powassan, area being evacuated
Highway 11 is closed because of a diesel spill, the Ontario Provincial Police said Thursday.
-
Sudbury police investigating sudden death downtown, 2nd in tent city this month
Sudbury police say no foul play is suspected after a man was found dead inside a tent in a park downtown.
-
Bold moose crashes northern Ontario shed hangout
Recently, a northern Ontario man and his friends were hanging out in his shed on a Saturday night when a large moose came to join the party.
Kitchener
-
Man, 25, killed in crash on major Cambridge road
A major road connecting Kitchener and Cambridge has reopened following a fatal crash early Thursday morning.
-
Waterloo Region adds 10 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations jump
Waterloo Region confirmed 10 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 19,962.
-
Ontario to release 'long-term' COVID-19 reopening plan Friday
After more than three months in Step 3 of the province’s reopening plan, the Ontario government says it will reveal details of its strategy to 'safely reopen and manage COVID-19 for the long term' on Friday.