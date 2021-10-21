Group including doctors, economists calls on B.C. to legislate at least 10 employer-paid sick days

Vancouver -

Days before B.C. finishes gathering public feedback on new sick leave legislation scheduled to kick in next year, an open letter signed by dozens of health professionals and academics is calling on the province to offer at least 10 employer-paid sick days as part of that model.

The Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives (CCPA) said the call is being supported by 84 “health experts and economists" from across the country, including former medical health officer for Vancouver Coastal Health Dr. John Blatherwick.

In part, the letter reads: “We are looking to the B.C. government to show national leadership because its actions will set the bar for all provinces at a time when, due to the pandemic, proper paid sick leave is more important than ever."

The CCPA said a policy of 10 days would follow countries like New Zealand and Australia, while falling short of places like Sweden (14 days) and Germany (30 days).

Surveys done by the province as part of the ongoing public engagement process found about half of employees in B.C. do not have employer-paid sick days, and those workers are more likely to be in lower paid jobs.

Of those who do have employer-paid sick days, the surveys found more than 80 per cent have at least three per year, while close to one third have over 10. About 70 per cent of workers who have access to paid sick leave indicated they typically do not use all of their allotted time every year, and employers indicated the same.

The survey also found employees without paid sick leave reported regularly going to work sick or returning to work before being fully recovered.

About six in 10 employers in B.C. do not offer paid sick leave to any of their employees, according to the survey. Many who do not cited cost as a major reason, and about 90 per cent said having to provide six to 10 days of leave would have a major impact.

Both employers and employees who took the surveys expressed concern about workers coming in sick and potentially making others unwell.

Earlier this week, the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) released its own survey results showing 64 per cent of small businesses in B.C. do not support any permanent employer-paid sick leave program, and 84 per cent said cost was their biggest concern.

In a news release, CFIB senior policy analyst Seth Scott said businesses are still trying to recover from the pandemic.

“Our local businesses are carrying a ton of COVID-related debt, have yet to see sales return to a normal level, and are still under restrictions,” he said. “They cannot afford a government imposed employer-paid permanent sick leave program, it’s too much.”

The CFIB also criticized the province’s consultation as “rushed”, and noted the surveys only asked if employers could afford a three-day, five-day, or 10-day option, without the option for zero days, and did not clearly state if paid sick leave would apply for full-time, part-time, and temporary workers.

Sixty-three per cent of small businesses surveyed said they would support a sick leave policy if the costs were fully funded by the government, according to the CFIB.

In May, B.C. announced a temporary COVID-19 sick pay program, offering workers three days of paid leave for circumstances related to the coronavirus.

They are currently in the process of gathering public feedback online to form the permanent sick leave policy. People can provide input until Oct. 25 at 4 p.m.

The government said it will provide an update in November, and the new regulations will be passed by the end of next month.

The new model is set to come into effect on Jan. 1, 2022, as required by law.

This is a developing story. More to come. ​