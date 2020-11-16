VANCOUVER -- A Port Moody, B.C. couple is channelling their grief into calls for change after an unimaginable loss.

Sarah Castell and Milad Moezzi had to lay their newborn, Isla, to rest after just nine days, and they believe the death could’ve been prevented.

“Unfortunately, an event that is supposed to be happy or meaningful, full of life, turns into tragedy,” said Moezzi,

On Aug. 17, they went to the hospital for a scheduled labour induction at Royal Columbian Hospital when unexpected complications suddenly arose.

“The obstetrician made the call that this is an emergency, let's do this. And there was no anesthetist available,” Castell said.

By the time one was available to begin the emergency caesarian section, the couple said it was too late.

“By the time that Isla came out, she was pulseless and not breathing. And it was clear that that had been the case for some time,” Castell said.

Baby Isla was revived after 17 minutes of CPR, but the damage had been done.

The mourning parents said they’ve tried to find meaning in the tragedy and have been fundraising for causes, including the neonatal intesive care unit at Royal Columbian Hospital and the Canuck Place Children’s Hospice.

They now want to see action from the Fraser Health Authority to add a dedicated anesthesiologist to the maternity ward at RCH.

The department’s chief, Dr. Douglas Waterman, has been advocating for the same.

“It is important to us that we do get a dedicated obstetrical anesthesia service. We have been advocating for at least 10 years, and so far, we have not been successful,” Waterman said.

He said RCH is the province’s largest trauma centre and his department often oversees high-risk obstetrics and premature births.

He believes an anesthesiologist for the maternity ward would result in “smoother operations” for both his department and the hospital overall, adding situations like Isla’s are rare.

“These sorts of cases where there is a bad outcome are complex situations. There's nothing completely black and white, but certainly there is the potential for better outcomes with more timely delivery of care,” he said.

The couple’s midwife said midwives have also been asking for an anesthesiologist for the obstetrics department, but those calls have fallen on deaf ears.

“Labour and delivery is definitely one of the units where things can change quickly and an emergency can happen quickly without warning,” Tamara Nahhas said. “So it's an area of the hospital that would definitely benefit from having a dedicated anesthesiologist.”

Fraser Health did not respond to questions about why an anesthesiologist has not been added to RCH’s maternity ward despite many calls for action.

Instead, it sent a statement saying: “Royal Columbian Hospital has 24-7 OB/GYN coverage with a second OB/GYN on call to support pregnant mothers as needed, including those who require a caesarian section. The OB/GYN works closely with anesthesiology staff to provide anaesthesia support.”

The response doesn’t satisfy Castell and Moezzi, who would like to see tangible change.

“They have known that this is a problem and a service that's needed for many years now. And so there needs to be some accountability,” Castell said.

To learn more about their petition, click here.