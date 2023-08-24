'Great news:' Kelowna, B.C., evacuees can soon return home, fire chief says

Kelowna, B.C. fire chief Travis Whiting's voice broke as he shared the news that all evacuated residents of the city will be allowed to return by the end of day Thursday.

After a week of intense firefighting efforts and a turn in the weather, the two fires that sparked in the Okanagan city last week are now considered held and a final sweep is being done of impacted areas to remove any hazards, according to an update provided at a news conference.

"It is our goal today to get everyone home, which is great news," Whiting said.

"But it's going to take a bit of time and some logistics. And our number one priority here today is safety, safety of responders and safety of the people returning home."

People who have evacuated are being urged to check an online portal to see when exactly they can return instead of rushing home immediately.

"We want to avoid any unnecessary traffic congestion or people in the way while we try to move resources and get these neighborhoods open," Whiting said. "So if we can ask you to show this last piece of patience for us as we work."

On Wednesday, officials confirmed that four properties in Kelowna were impacted by the fires, which could mean anything from minor damage to complete destruction. The number of homes or businesses impacted by this is unclear because a property can include multiple structures.

Whiting also warned people who are returning that they will see a heavy presence of fire crews patrolling what may be an unrecognizable landscape.

"You're not returning home to the same neighborhood that you left," he said. "Fire has burned in very close to a lot of these homes, right into the backyards."

Those returning are also being asked to stay out of parks and other "natural areas" so crews can assess danger trees and other potential safety issues.

"This is really exciting news. The energy is very, very high and very, very positive this morning. It has been our goal for the last seven days to get all the residents home safely and we couldn't be more excited to see this happen," Whiting said, concluding his remarks.

Evacuees from West Kelowna and other jurisdictions across Okanagan Lake, however, will have to wait longer to go home as the McDougall Creek wildfire continues to burn out of control.

"I don't want to speculate on numbers or timeframes," West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund said.

"There are large neighborhoods that are getting closer and closer to getting back home. But there are also neighborhoods where it's going to be a little while, particularly those that have sustained significant fire damage."

The number of properties damaged or destroyed in West Kelowna, the West Bank First Nation, Lake Country, and parts of the Central Okanagan Regional District is close to 200.