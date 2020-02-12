VANCOUVER -- A group of protesters moved through downtown Vancouver Wednesday, eventually blocking vehicle access to the Granville Street Bridge.

Access to the crossing was blocked by dozens of protesters shortly after 12:30 p.m., with some vehicles and buses being trapped on the bridge temporarily. Drivers were seen getting out of their cars, looking to find out what had stopped the traffic and eventually, they were allowed off.

The protesters, who said they were standing in solidarity with Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs who oppose the Coastal GasLink pipeline in northern B.C., also blocked a major intersection overnight Tuesday.

The crowd arrived at Broadway and Cambie Street at about 1 p.m. Tuesday only began clearing the area at about 5 a.m. Wednesday. Shortly before 6:30, the intersection fully reopened.

The group has now fanned out at the intersection of Drake and Granville. They are also moving to block the ramps leading on and off the #Granville Street Bridge . Essentially the bridge is being shutdown. #Wetsuweten #vancouver #bc pic.twitter.com/tSeNBh1LYL — Melanie Nagy (@MelanieNagyCTV) February 12, 2020

A few hours later outside the B.C. Supreme Court building, Wet'suwet'en supporters announced a legal challenge to a court injunction that was enforced outside the Port of Vancouver Monday.

In that incident, dozens of protesters were arrested both at the Vancouver port and at Deltaport after blocking access over the weekend.

After gathering outside the Supreme Court building, protesters began walking through downtown and stopped near Granville and Dunsmuir streets, outside a building where Coastal GasLink has offices.

Then at around noon, the group began moving again along Granville Street and spread out to block the ramps leading on and of the Granville Street Bridge. Police said drivers should avoid the area.

Demonstrations having been heating up across the country. In Victoria, hundreds of protesters blocked access to the B.C. legislature ahead of the throne speech Tuesday. Some had been camping outside the building since Friday, and chanted "shame" as politicians tried to enter the building.