VANCOUVER -- Protesters opposed to the Coastal GasLink project in northern B.C. blocked a major intersection in Vancouver on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m., the Vancouver Police Department tweeted that the intersection of Cambie Street and Broadway had been blocked by demonstrators. The VPD advised that traffic was not getting through and drivers were asked to avoid the area.

"We don't have any accidents reported at Cambie and Broadway, but all of the roads in the surrounding area are gridlocked," the VPD said in a tweet posted at 2:30 p.m. TransLink also said several bus routes in the area were being diverted because of the protest.

Hundreds of pipeline protesters also blocked the entrance to the B.C. legislature on Tuesday to show their support for the hereditary chiefs opposed to the pipeline project near Houston, B.C.

There have been multiple protests across Canada in recent days since the RCMP started enforcing a court injunction against the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs who have been trying to block access to the Coastal GasLink construction project.

With files from the Canadian Press.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.