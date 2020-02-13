VANCOUVER -- A group of Wet'suwet'en supporters have occupied the attorney general's Vancouver office, marking the latest action after days of demonstrations blocked traffic, ports and bridges in the city.

Vancouver police arrived at the Kitsilano Community Centre early Thursday morning, hours ahead of a 9 a.m. meeting organized by demonstrators who are showing support for hereditary chiefs and other land defenders opposed to a pipeline project in northern B.C.

Shortly before 9:30 a.m., the group began marching and ended up at David Eby's office on West Broadway.

"The Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs are practicing Anuk Nu'at'en (Wet'suwet'en law) in opposition to the colonial Canadian legal system," said Herb Varley, one of the organizers of Vancouver solidarity actions, in a news release.

"We are disrupting business as usual in David Eby's office to highlight his hand in the ongoing genocide of Indigenous peoples required by the Canadian colonial project."

An office staff member was escorted by VPD officers to pick up some belongings. She just left with police out the back door. @CTVVancouver https://t.co/GvG21SV12a pic.twitter.com/OzAiq5u3IW — Sheila Scott (@Sheila_Scott) February 13, 2020

Organizers have said they plan to stay until they get a meeting with Eby and he meets a set of demands. In a press release, the group said it wants Eby to do the following:

Revoke all permits associated with LNG Canada and Coastal Gas Link's $40 billion fracked gas projects until the projects meet the standards under Anuk Nu’at’en and the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

Intervene in the injunction and enforcement order against the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs.

"If you are unable to uphold your responsibility to Anuk Nu'at'en as well as the principles of UNDRIP, we demand that you resign from the executive council immediately," the news release said to Eby.

Ahead of Thursday's demonstration, city councillor in West Vancouver posted on Twitter that he believed the protesters planned to target Lions Gate Bridge. Coun. Craig Cameron tweeted Wednesday night saying "those with medical or other urgent issues that require crossing may want to consider preparing alternative plans."

We’ve received information #Wetsuweten protestors may target Lions Gate Bridge tomorrow. Those with medical or other urgent issues that require crossing may want to consider preparing alternative plans.



Blocking crucial infrastructure shouldn’t be tolerated #westvan #northvan — Craig Cameron (@CraigCameronWV) February 13, 2020

West Vancouver police told CTV News by email that they were aware of the 9 a.m. meeting in Vancouver, and were monitoring the situation.

However it does not appear the demonstrators plan to march beyond Eby's office.

Protests have been underway in Metro Vancouver for several days and have caused significant traffic disruptions.

Dozens of people blocked access to the Granville Street Bridge on Wednesday, closing the crossing to traffic for hours. Earlier in the week, the protests led to overnight road closures at Broadway and Cambie Street and blockades outside the Port of Vancouver and Deltaport.