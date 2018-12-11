

Sandra Hermiston and Ross McLaughlin, CTV Vancouver





The holidays are a joyful time for many, but it can also be a lonely time for many seniors. Studies have shown an estimated 1.4 million seniors in Canada report experiencing feelings of loneliness at this time of year.

"It’s very tough time given all the losses they've experienced,” explained Rosemary Dunne with the Broadway Lodge senior’s home.“Whether it's family loss or whether it's physical loss. It's a difficult time of year for sure."

It’s one of the reasons London Drugs holds its annual Stocking Stuffers for Seniors donation drive. The campaign will distribute gifts to 15,000 lonely, isolated and low-income seniors over the holiday season.

“They often get forgotten about,” said Dave Woogman with London Drugs.

You can take part by going into a London Drugs and finding the Christmas tree set up with special tags that have a wish list of stocking stuffers from seniors at local care homes. Grab a tag and then go shopping.

You can wrap them or London Drugs will wrap them for you, and then they will be delivered to care homes.

"It's very basic stuff. Most of the stuff that we would take for granted," said Woogman, "It's a great way to brighten up their holiday season and certainly people are stepping up to the plate to make that happen."

The average wish list costs about $20 and the deadline to fill those stockings is Dec. 14.