Got a text about a Vancouver parking ticket? It's a scam, city says

Got a text about a Vancouver parking ticket? It's a scam, city says

An image posted by the City of Vancouver shows a scam text. An image posted by the City of Vancouver shows a scam text.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

My landlord is increasing my rent – what should I do?

With increasing rent prices likely to be the reality for many Canadian tenants, some may be wondering how to navigate rising costs, or whether any course of action can be taken, if any. Legal experts across the country share their advice on how to handle a rent hike.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener