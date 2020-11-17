VANCOUVER -- Two actors on a TV show that is filmed in B.C. say they've tested positive for COVID-19.

Richard Schiff and Sheila Kelley, who have been married for 24 years, say they found out earlier this month about their diagnoses.

Schiff plays Dr. Aaron Glassman in The Good Doctor, a show shot in and around Vancouver.

Kelley plays his love interest, Debbie Wexler.

In a message on Twitter, Schiff said he tested positive for novel coronavirus on the day of the U.S. election – Nov. 3.

"This has been the most bizarre week of our lives," he posted.

"This is tough. We are determined to find a way to health again. We root for everyone out there who are struggling with this thing. Love from here."

In an update on his condition Monday, Schiff revealed that while Kelley is recovering at home, he's being treated in hospital.

Thanking the public for their support, he wrote that he's on oxygen, steroids and remdesivir, a broad-spectrum anti-viral medication administered intravenously.

Remdesivir was authorized earlier this year as a treatment for COVID-19 in adults with pneumonia, who require supplemental oxygen, according to Health Canada.

He said Kelley's condition has improved, but that she's still "fairly ill."

Kelley posted on social media that she and Schiff are "hanging in there," and that Schiff was "definitely slammed a bit harder" than she and their son, Gus, have been.

She said she's been quarantining in the couple's home in Vancouver.

Back in July, show producer Shawn Willliamson spoke to CTV News about how the show planned to resume production safely.

Production was halted before it resumed in August over a COVID-19 testing spat.

According to local film blog WhatsFilming.ca, season 4 of the show that airs on CTV started up in September, and will continue through the end of May.

Filming locations for the show have included Surrey City Hall, Mountain View Cemetery and Vancouver Community College.