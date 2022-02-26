Girl groped in North Vancouver park, RCMP say

Mounties in North Vancouver are warning the public after a sexual assault on a "female youth" in the Seymour Heights neighbourhood earlier this month.

The incident happened on Feb. 11 at approximately 5:30 p.m., but police were not informed of it until Feb. 24, according to a news release from North Vancouver RCMP.

Police said the girl was walking on a trail close to a bridge in Trillium Park near Seymour Heights Elementary School. A man approached her and groped her, according to RCMP, but she fought him off and fled.

Mounties described the suspect as a white man in his 40s with greying hair and brown eyes. He stands approximately 5'8" tall and has a slim build, police said, adding that he was wearing blue jeans, a black baseball cap, a dark blue track jacket and a blue face mask.

The suspect was walking a small, white dog that was off leash, police added.

"RCMP are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311 and ask for Cst. Bams," police said in their release.

Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers.