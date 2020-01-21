VANCOUVER -- The Vancouver Whitecaps have acquired Ghanaian central midfielder Leonard Owusu from Israeli Premier League side FC Ashdod.

The Major League Soccer club said Tuesday that targeted allocation money was used to get the 22-year-old, who agreed to a contract through 2022 with an option for 2023.

The five-foot-11 midfielder began his professional career in 2015 with Dreams FC in his hometown of Accra, and twice led his club to a promotion to the Ghana Premier League.

He tallied five goals and five assists in 10 matches in his final season with the club, leading to a loan with Ashdod. He later joined the Israeli club on a permanent transfer.

Owusu made 46 league appearances for Ashdod, as well as an additional 13 matches in Israel State Cup and Toto Cup competition.

“Leonard is a player with a lot of potential,” Whitecaps head coach Marc Dos Santos said in a statement. “We believe that he has the tools to succeed in this league.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 21, 2020.