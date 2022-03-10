Gas tanks drilled, fuel stolen from multiple pickup trucks: Kamloops RCMP

Mounties in Kamloops are investing a string of fuel thefts where pickup trucks were targeted in recent weeks.

Police said they've received at least four complaints since late February from drivers who say their trucks' gas tanks were drilled and fuel was stolen.

"Whoever is responsible for these thefts is not just stealing gas, but creating a whole string of expenses far greater than the price of the fuel they’re making off with," Const. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

"It’s really important for people to be good neighbours and watch for any suspicious activity in their communities. If you see something suspicious, please call police, but also try to capture as much information about the suspects as possible, such as their licence plate or description."

The reports come as B.C. is seeing record-breaking gas prices driven primarily by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The sky-high prices have even prompted some B.C. residents to travel across the U.S. border into Point Roberts to fill up their tanks.

Mounties said two of the reported thefts happened on Feb. 27 and Feb. 28, when trucks near Rogers Way and Hugh Allan Drive were targeted, police said. Then, on March 7 and March 8, trucks on Pearson Place near Pacific Way and West Trans Canada Highway near Oriole Road were drilled.

Mounties said locking gas caps won't protect a vehicle from having its gas tank drilled, but it could help vehicles that are closer to the ground and harder for someone to get under.

Drivers should also pay attention to the smell of gas when they return to their vehicle, in case their tank has been targeted.

"Parking in a secured, well-lit area, such as a garage or fenced enclosure can also be helpful for theft prevention," Cpl. Dana Napier said in the news release. "If you must park on the street, avoid dark and isolated areas. The more visible your vehicle, the better."

Anyone with information about the recent thefts should call Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.