Gangster's execution outside of a busy Vancouver restaurant was carefully planned: court documents
The man who killed Harpreet Singh Dhaliwal in a brazen, execution-style murder outside of a busy Vancouver restaurant last year planned the killing for weeks in advance, setting up in an Airbnb to "track down" the victim "for the purpose of killing him," according to court documents.
Francois Joseph Gauthier pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in June of this year and was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 20 years. The judge's sentencing decision was posted online Wednesday, shedding more light on the slaying.
'SHOT FROM BEHIND'
On April 17, 2021 Dhaliwal was approaching Cardero's restaurant with his brothers and another person when he was gunned down.
"He was shot from behind numerous times, including twice in the back of his head, and he was pronounced dead less than two hours later. His body had ten wounds, consistent with bullet entry; nine bullets were found in his body," Justice Heather Holmes told the court.
"When Mr. Dhaliwal was shot, his brother and the other man with them chased after and caught Mr. Gauthier, and stabbed him multiple times before running back to Mr. Dhaliwal's location. Mr. Gauthier was badly injured but was able to walk to a courtyard near Broughton and West Pender streets, where he collapsed and was found shortly afterwards."
The judge said that Gauthier was seriously injured and hospitalized for six days. She also noted that no charges were laid.
In the aftermath police described the murder as targeted and later linked it to the Lower Mainland gang conflict, which claimed 15 lives in the first five months of that year.
Holmes made mention of that in her decision, saying the court was told little about Dhaliwal during the sentencing process, with his family declining to make victim impact statements.
"He was believed to be involved in the criminal gang lifestyle, more specifically with the Brothers Keepers gang," she wrote. "That association, if it was the case, was unfortunate in the extreme."
PLANNING THE MURDER
The careful planning that went into the murder was considered by the judge to be an aggravating factor. A search of the Airbnb found a "small arsenal" of weapons, four different B.C. license plates, four cell phones, seven SIM cards, two GPS tracking devices and a "sophisticated silicone face mask," the court heard. When Gauthier was found after the murder, he had an additional cell phone and tracker.
"Mr. Gauthier's intention to track down and kill Mr. Dhaliwal was also revealed through an examination of two of the cell phones," Holmes wrote, adding information about Cardero's was part of the evidence uncovered through this search.
Gauthier also, the judge said, changed his shirt and hat after leaving his Airbnb and before shooting Dhaliwal,
"He agrees that he did so in order to alter his appearance to conceal his identity."
He wore a face mask and gloves when he gunned Dhaliwal down and used a silencer on his 22-calibre semi-automatic pistol.
OTHER FACTORS IN SENTENCING
The judge also noted Gauthier's criminal record in both Canada and the U.S. as an aggravating factor, saying the 53-year-old had "spent a very significant part of his adult life in prison."
The public nature of the shooting was another factor.
"Gun crimes are of high concern in the community, and this one took place in a public location that could be expected to be busy with people of all ages, enjoying life as they expect and are entitled to do," Holmes wrote.
"People dining at Cardero's, or casual passers-by there or on the nearby busy seawall, will have been frightened to different degrees, some with long-lasting effects."
However, Gauthier's early entry of a guilty plea was something that Holmes considered mitigating because it had the effect of sparing the many witnesses, including children, from reliving the traumatic event by testifying.
BROTHER SLAIN
In July of 2022, Dhaliwal's brother Meninder was one of two men killed in a daylight shooting outside of a hotel in Whistler in an area popular with tourists and families.
After Harpreet's murder, Meninder's name and photo were included in a public safety warning from police that included 10 other well-known gangsters
“Police believe that anyone with, or in the proximity to these individuals may be putting themselves at risk,” the province's Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit said in its statement.
“CFSEU-BC is issuing a public warning and identifying them in order for family, friends, associates and the public to take measures to increase their own personal safety.”
The third Dhaliwal brother, Barinder, was also on that list.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada-wide shortage of liquid Children's Tylenol now also impacting chewables
A nationwide shortage of liquid Children’s Tylenol is also impacting generic chewables, with Quebec-based Laboratoire Riva reporting a shortage due to rising demand.
Ontario mayor fires back at conspiracy theorists who tried to arrest police officers
An Ontario mayor had some harsh words for protesters who attempted to place local police officers under arrest Saturday.
Trump supporters' threats to judge spur democracy concerns
Hundreds of federal judges face the same task every day: review an affidavit submitted by federal agents and approve requests for a search warrant. But for U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, the fallout from his decision to approve a search warrant has been far from routine.
B.C. cop who showed sexual selfie to domestic violence victim reinstated
A B.C. Mountie who was fired after showing a domestic violence victim what he described as a barely clothed "d*** pic" was rehired last year after arguing the RCMP's conduct board treated him unfairly.
Eastern Ontario doctor facing 3 new murder charges
An eastern Ontario doctor who was charged with first-degree murder in the death of a patient is facing three new murder charges, Ontario Provincial Police have announced.
COVID-19 hospitalizations due to Omicron are vastly underreported: grassroots organization
Analysis by a grassroots organization of scientists reveals hospitalizations from the Omicron variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 could be 70 per cent higher than what has been reported since December.
The return of Zellers: Hudson's Bay to resurrect Canadian discount retail chain
Canadian department store Zellers hopes to make a comeback next year, a decade after the discount chain shuttered most of its locations., brand owner Hudson's Bay Co. said Wednesday.
As home prices drop, here's what you can get in Canada's most affordable markets
CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of homes in some of the most affordable regions across Canada, as many real estate markets see drops in average prices.
Proportion of French speakers declines nearly everywhere in Canada, including Quebec
The proportion of Canadians who mainly speak French at home continues to decline in nearly all provinces and territories, including Quebec, the latest census release shows.
Vancouver Island
-
Search for Victoria man missing in Spain widens to neighbouring countries
The family of a Victoria man who has been missing in Spain for more than a month say they are broadening their search to neighbouring countries.
-
Aggravated assault charge laid in Nanaimo stabbing, but motive unclear: RCMP
Mounties say a Nanaimo, B.C., woman has been charged with aggravated assault after a stabbing in the city sent one man to hospital with serious injuries Sunday morning.
-
Man convicted of killing Langford teen Kimberly Proctor denied parole
One of two men convicted of the shocking sexual assault and murder of a Langford, B.C., teen in 2010 has had his day parole application denied again.
Calgary
-
Cyclist struck in Macleod Trail collision
A cyclist was struck by a truck Wednesday on Macleod Trail S.W.
-
Verbal attack on teen girls aboard Calgary bus potentially hate motivated: police
Calgary police are working to identity a woman allegedly involved in a hate-motivated incident aboard a Calgary Transit bus earlier this month.
-
Calgary library closed until Friday following 'traumatic incident'
The Calgary Library closed abruptly Wednesday afternoon after an incident that police say was connected to a person who was involved in a mental health crisis.
Edmonton
-
'We need funding': Alberta's lone volunteer underwater search team asks for support to bring closure to families
The volunteer underwater search team that responds to drownings all across Alberta is concerned it won't be able to survive without funding from the provincial government.
-
Ben Stelter immortalized in sand by Toronto artist James Sun
James Sun is a Toronto artist who uses coloured sand to create layered works of art. When he heard that Stelter had died, he said he wanted to create a piece commemorating the energy the six-year-old superfan put out into the world.
-
St. Albert man charged with sexual assault on child under 12
A St. Albert man is facing charges in connection with the sexual assault of a child, and police believe there may be other victims.
Toronto
-
Ontario mayor fires back at conspiracy theorists who tried to arrest police officers
An Ontario mayor had some harsh words for protesters who attempted to place local police officers under arrest Saturday.
-
'Novelty' screwdriver looks like replica handgun raising concerns
Concerns are being raised about the sale of a screwdriver that looks like a replica handgun available at a popular auto retailer across Canada.
-
Ontario to reveal next steps of 'Plan to Stay Open' Thursday, hints at changing 'status quo'
The Ontario government will reveal the next steps of its “Plan to Stay Open” on Thursday.
Montreal
-
New census data showing French 'in danger' spurs debate ahead of Quebec election
Quebec's French language minister Simon Jolin-Barrette said Wednesday that the proof is now "beyond a reasonable doubt:" French is in peril in the province, after reviewing the latest federal census data.
-
Quebec pension fund manager posts $33.6 billion loss for first 6 months of 2022
Quebec's pension fund manager, the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, will have to figure out a way to fix the hole in people's wallets after the worst first-half of the year in recent years on the markets.
-
Adult women who accused Quebec cardinal of sexual misconduct breaks church-abuse stereotype
After Quebec Cardinal Marc Ouellet was accused by a woman of sexual assault in a class-action lawsuit introduced this week, more women have come forward with similar allegations against members of the province's Catholic Church.
Winnipeg
-
Eviction warnings handed to longtime Manitoba legislature encampments
Eviction warnings have been given to two longtime encampments on the Manitoba legislature grounds.
-
WestJet adds new West Coast destination flight from Winnipeg
WestJet will soon be offering direct flights from Winnipeg to Los Angeles.
-
83-year-old man victim of suspected homicide in Winnipeg's North End
Winnipeg police officers are investigating a homicide after an 83-year-old man was found dead in a North End home.
Saskatoon
-
Province, VIDO encourage booster doses as COVID-19 is once again on the rise
University of Saskatchewan researchers say the viral load of COVID-19 in Saskatoon’s wastewater has shown a week-over-week increase the past month, potentially meaning cases of the virus are on the rise.
-
Some parents facing affordability challenges with increased school supply prices
With the first day of classes looming, some parents shopping for school supplies are facing affordability challenges with higher priced essentials.
-
Former Saskatoon doctor faces 3 more murder charges in Ontario
A former Saskatoon doctor charged with first-degree murder in Ontario is now facing three more murder charges in that province.
Regina
-
'Step in the right direction': Sask. government works to end healthcare disruption in Balcarres
The Town of Balcarres has been delivered a new set of promises from the provincial government regarding the reopening of the lab department at the Balcarres Integrated Care Centre.
-
Saskatchewan to send patients to Alberta for privatized surgery; won't pay for travel
Saskatchewan plans to send people to Alberta to get privatized surgeries, but the cost of travel won't be covered by the government.
-
Regina city council discusses 5G cell towers, catalyst commitee
A set of guidelines to help determine where new cell towers can be built in Regina is being sent back to city administration for further changes.
Atlantic
-
Opposition parties take aim at Nova Scotia premier over health-care 'crisis'
The two main opposition parties in Nova Scotia are slamming Premier Tim Houston's record on health care after his first year in power.
-
RCMP track down two young boys driving truck in central Newfoundland
The RCMP in central Newfoundland have tracked down a 13-year-old boy believed to have been behind the wheel of a pickup truck that was spotted driving erratically on the Trans-Canada Highway.
-
Pain, fever medicines for children scarce on pharmacy shelves
The IWK Health Centre says its inpatient and emergency supplies of liquid acetaminophen and ibuprofen products is adequate.
London
-
Few details available following police operation in Woodstock, Ont.
Details from police are scarce, but a section of Wilson Street in Woodstock was shut down Wednesday afternoon for what police called a “weapons-related" investigation.
-
'Great for London': CTV’s 'The Amazing Race' episode in London draws positive reaction
The Forest City got some national exposure during the latest leg of CTV’s "The Amazing Race Canada." London, Ont. was the site for multiple challenges on the hit reality show in Tuesday's episode.
-
Red light district feared if strip club and massage parlour move to same block of Dundas Place
“It’s not what downtown needs," worries Marvin Post, owner of Attic Books. Post is among many business owners upset that applications have been made to city hall requesting a strip club license and adult massage parlour license be relocated to Dundas Place.
Northern Ontario
-
Former Ontario Premier Mike Harris on health care privatization debate
At a charity golf tournament and gala raising money for the North Bay Regional Health Centre Foundation, former Ontario Premier Mike Harris addressed the staffing crisis in hospitals and fears of privatizing health care.
-
Cambrian College offers new chemical engineering technician program
Next month, Cambrian College in Sudbury will be offering a chemical engineering technician program with hopes of helping meet the demand for skilled workers in the field.
-
Lock tours return to Sault Ste. Marie
There's a new presence on the waterfront in Sault Ste. Marie. The "Miss Marie" is now offering tours of the St. Marys River and the Soo Locks.
Kitchener
-
'It does reduce the strain on the emergency department:' province planning to expand paramedic powers
The provincial government is expanding the amount of power paramedics have when responding to an emergency.
-
Special Investigations Unit clears Stratford officer who “fell short” of his duty in connection to death of 18-month-old
A decision handed down by the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) ruled a Stratford police officer who “fell short in his duty of care” will not be criminally prosecuted in connection to the death of a toddler who was “failing to thrive.”
-
Woodstock roads reopen after major investigation involving the bomb squad
There was a major police presence in Woodstock Wednesday afternoon for a weapons investigation involving the bomb squad and canine units.