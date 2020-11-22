VANCOUVER -- A New Westminster business owner has managed to turn his love of pinball into a pandemic-friendly business.

Kyle Seller, who used to rent pinball machines to local bars and restaurants, has now repossessed the machines and is offering private arcade parties for families and those who share a bubble.

“It’s been a roller coaster with the new restrictions,” Seller said, referencing new provincial health orders that ban gatherings of any size.

“We had to cancel a lot of bookings, so right now we’re operating under the family and immediate core bubble,” he said.

Seller began collecting pinball machines and other classic arcade games when he was 16 years old.

“I’m 45 now, so some of these I’ve had for decades,” he said.

Seller’s previous business model of renting the machines out to pubs, bars, private parties and galas, came to a crashing halt this spring.

“It stopped,” he said. “All the rentals that we did for corporate events and staff parties and things like that, those stopped completely as well.”

The machines were returned to his New Westminster warehouse as establishments closed their bars.

Seller then pivoted his business model and opened as Industry Arcade for private parties in October, but has since limited it to family parties to respect new COVID-19 restrictions.

“We had an outpouring of support from the community, everyone who comes is super appreciative and super happy.”



