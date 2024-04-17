Funding for TransLink to be announced by B.C. government
The B.C. government is expected to make a TransLink funding announcement Wednesday morning.
Rob Fleming, the minister of transportation and infrastructure, will make the announcement in North Vancouver a day after TransLink publicly criticized the federal government for its lack of support in its 2024 budget.
On Tuesday, TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn wrote in a statement the company is disappointed that Ottawa's budget does not accelerate investments in public transportation.
“Metro Vancouver's population is growing rapidly and so is the demand for transit,” wrote Quinn.
“In March, TransLink joined the CEOs of Toronto transit commission and Société de transport de Montréal to urge the federal government to advance the permanent transit fund to 2024, instead of 2026, to enable critical transportation projects to advance and support long-term capital planning.”
Quinn went on to say that he understands that housing is important for regional growth, but if Ottawa’s approach does not invest more into transit, there will be rippling effects.
In the fall, a report found that TransLink had a significant structural deficit brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The document included a potential funding gap of $4.7 billion between 2026 and 2033, if additional revenue was not found.
Details surrounding Wednesday's provincial funding announcement have not be disclosed. The news conference is scheduled for 11:30 a.m.
