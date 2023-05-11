From Sweet Potatoes to sweeter winnings: B.C. couple, bandmates score $1M lottery ticket

A trip to Italy, two new cars and a paid-off mortgage are what one Richmond, B.C. couple is looking forward to after winning a $1-million lottery prize.

Cheryl Morgan and Suzanne Richmond both describe feeling “calm about the future” in the wake of their win from the Lotto 6/49 draw on March 22, according to the BC Lottery Corporation.

“We didn’t believe it,” Richard said in Thursday’s BCLC release, describing the moment she and her partner checked their lottery ticket at a local Safeway.

“I gave it to the gentleman at the store and it shut down the system,” Morgan added.

According to BCLC, the couple plays multiple instruments together in a band called Sweet Potatoes and plan to spend their $1-million winnings on things outside the music world.

“They do plan on sharing some of their prize with loved ones,” the release reads, “In addition to a trip to Italy, they each plan to purchase a new car and pay off their mortgage,” it continues.

British Columbians redeemed more than $113 million in winnings from Lotto 6/49 draws in 2022, according to BCLC.

The odds of winning a guaranteed $1 million prize depend on how many Lotto 6/49 tickets are sold across the country for a particular draw.