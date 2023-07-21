Fraser Valley transit strike officially over after 124 days, return of service coming 'as soon as possible'

The job action that has disrupted transit in the Fraser Valley for the last 124 days is officially ending, after union members ratified their new contract Friday.

Canadian Union of Public Employees Local 561 says its members held votes after membership meetings Friday and adopted the mediated settlement with their employer, First Transit.

The 213 striking transit workers will now "begin the return-to-work process," the union said, adding that it will do "everything it can to quickly resume service."

BC Transit drivers serving the communities of Abbotsford, Chilliwack and Hope – as well as points in between them – walked off the job on March 20 and remained on strike for four months.

In June, the B.C. government appointed veteran mediator Vince Ready to help resolve the strike, which it called "incredibly challenging."

The union thanked Ready for his efforts in its statement Friday. It also thanked the public for their patience and support.

“We cannot thank our communities enough for supporting us in our struggle to achieve wage fairness and retirement security—and showing that support despite the many hardships and inconveniences people had to endure as the dispute dragged on,” said CUPE 561 president Randy Kootte, in the statement.

There were signs earlier this week that the labour strife was coming to an end, when CUPE 561 announced that First Transit had accepted the recommended terms put forward by the mediator.

Union members had to ratify the new contract for the strike to officially end, however, and the tumultuous week at B.C.'s ports demonstrated that a vote in favour of a tentative agreement is not always guaranteed.

CUPE 561 said its new, six-year agreement with First Transit – which ends March 31, 2026 – addresses two of the union's major concerns: the lack of wage parity with workers in other transit systems in the Lower Mainland and lack of a pension.

The new contract narrows the wage gap and introduces a pension plan, which will take effect next spring, the union said.

“Our members needed a lift, and with this agreement they got one,” said Kootte. “Special mediator Vince Ready’s recommendations were a fair compromise, providing us with a foundation for future rounds of bargaining. By ratifying this memorandum of settlement, the members agree that this contract is a good start in addressing their concerns.”