'End in sight' for Fraser Valley bus strike, union says

A transit strike that has stranded commuters in B.C.'s Fraser Valley for 122 days could soon be coming to an end, according to the union representing operators.

CUPE 561 issued a statement Wednesday saying the employer, First Transit, has accepted the recommended terms put forward by a special mediator, describing the development as signaling there is "an end in sight."

Bus service in the region has been suspended since the strike began on March 20.

In early June, the province appointed mediator Vince Ready to help the two sides resolve the dispute.

"We want to thank him for the work he has done in bringing the parties together,” said CUPE 561 President Randy Kootte in Wednesday's statement.

Picket lines will remain up, the union said, until the deal is ratified by membership.