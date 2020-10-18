VANCOUVER -- COVID-19 exposures at four more Metro Vancouver schools have been announced, all of them in the Surrey school district.

Notices were sent home to families of students at Johnston Heights Secondary, Cedar Hills Elementary, Lena Shaw Elementary and Westerman Elementary.

Health officials say an individual at each of the four schools tested positive for COVID-19, but that all cases had been isolated.

The exposure dates are as follows:

Cedar Hills, Oct. 13



Johnston Heights, Oct. 8 and 9



Lena Shaw, Oct. 5, 6, 7, 8 an 9



Westerman, Oct. 5, 6 and 7

According to the school district’s health officials, the Fraser Health Authority, an exposure is defined as a “single person with lab-confirmed COVID-19 infection who attended school during their infectious period,” whereas an outbreak is multiple people and when “transmission is likely widespread within the school setting.”