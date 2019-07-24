

Mounties in Surrey and the Southern Interior are continuing their search for two men whose vehicle was found abandoned near Logan Lake last week.

Police say Ryan Provencher and Richard Scurr were planning to travel to Spences Bridge, B.C., when they departed Surrey on July 17. The pair have not been seen since, but their vehicle, a white Jeep Cherokee, was found parked in a wooded area near Logan Lake on July 21.

Preliminary information suggests the two men made it to their destination, police said.

By road, Logan Lake is more than 100 kilometres away from Spences Bridge. Police say there was no indication of foul play at the location where the Jeep was found, but the vehicle has been transported to Kamloops for further examination.

Provencher and Scurr were last seen in Surrey in the vicinity of 23A Avenue and 163 Street.

After the Jeep was discovered, a search and rescue team, police dogs and a helicopter were dispatched to conduct a search. Investigators say they don't believe the men are missing in the wooded area where the Jeep was found.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Provencher and Scurr is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or to call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.