Former Vancouver mayor Gregor Robertson has been named a global ambassador for a climate change advocacy group.

The Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate and Energy – which describes itself as the largest global alliance for climate leadership, covering 9,200 cities – named Robertson an ambassador with a focus on accelerating collaboration on research, innovation and investment.

"As the former mayor of a city that sets the bar high for climate action, Gregor Robertson was a natural choice for this new leadership role," said Amanda Eichel, the group's executive director, in a statement. "He is familiar with the complex challenges faced by mayors across the world that are fighting climate change on a city level, and even more familiar still with the pressing need for investment and innovation."

The group praised Robertson as a "proven leader on urban climate action" and cited his work on Vancouver's Greenest City 2020 Action plan.

"Vancouver has established that a city can grow and prosper economically and socially, while becoming a global green capital. As Ambassador for the Global Covenant of Mayors, I am keen to draw on that experience to help accelerate climate action in cities around the world," Robertson said in a statement.

The 10-point action plan, started in 2009, had 10 goals to make Vancouver the most environmentally sustainable in the world by 2020.

Part of those goals included making more than half of all trips by foot, bicycle and public transit and a goal of zero waste.

Some of the goals drew criticism from residents. Bike lanes in particular faced outspoken criticism with drivers in the region blaming them for traffic headaches.

He was mayor of Vancouver for 10 years, and announced in 2018 that he wouldn't seek re-election.

When announcing that he would not seek re-election, he cited environmental awareness as one of the city's accomplishments that he was most proud of.