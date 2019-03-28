

Ever wonder how much those in charge of running our city get paid?

Financial statements released by Vancouver's municipal government are shedding light on city employee remuneration.

According a list included in the documents, Vancouver's highest-paid employee last year was city manager Sadhu Johnston, who earned $350,000. That's up more than $12,000 or 3.58 per cent from his salary the year before.

Other top earners included chief financial officer Patrice Impey, who made $295,360.

Chief engineer Jerry Dobrovolny, city solicitor Frances Connell and park board general manager Malcolm Bromley followed closely behind, earning around $292,000 each.

Chief planner Gil Kelley and general manager of development Kaye Krishna both earned above the $280,000 mark, while Fire Chief Darrell Reid made nearly $250,000 in 2018.

According to the document, dozens of city employees made between $100,000 and $200,000, including former councillors Raymond Louie, Heather Deal and Tim Stevenson.

Former mayor Gregor Robertson's salary was listed at $178,376 – a six-per-cent increase from his remuneration in 2017.

Current Mayor Kennedy Stewart made $22,510 from the time he was sworn in on Nov. 5 and the end of 2018. Newly elected councillors made $11,345 during that time. Re-elected councillors Adriane Carr and Melissa De Genova both made $96,044 in 2018.

The list featured other well-known names in local politics including former councillors:

Hector Bremner ($80,101)

George Affleck ($91,259)

Kerry Jang ($91,680)

Elizabeth Ball ($91,225)

The report shows salaries in 2018 amounted to more than $520 million, about 31 per cent of the city's $1.67 billion operating budget for that year.

And that number appears to have risen in recent years. In 2017, city salaries totaled some $498 million or about 26 per cent of the budget.

The Vancouver Charter requires that city council prepares a report each year outlining the remuneration and expenses for each member of staff. That report must be considered by council and made available to the public.

According to section 231, the city's external auditors must then report on these financial statements by April 30 of the following year.

A full list of remuneration starts on page 57.

